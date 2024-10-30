High School

Susquehanna University lands a Boys' Latin lacrosse standout

Ridge Gerken is set to play for Coach Stewart Moan and the River Hawks

Al Franyo

Boys' Latin's midfielder Ridge Gerken has committed to play his college lacrosse for Susquehanna University in Central Pennsylvania.
For the third consecutive recruiting announcement, we head to so-called “Lakerland."

This time, the focus is on a 2025 Boys’ Latin midfielder who is the latest of several MIAA Lacrosse players to decide to head to Central Pennsylvania for his next scholastic lacrosse stop. Ridge Gerken will remain “maroon-clad” in college, as he has committed to the Susquehanna University River Hawks and Coach Stewart Moan.

Many congrats to Ridge and his family! His future program has had a solid run under Coach Moan, who started his tenure in Selinsgrove, PA, in 2008. Susquehanna has had several winning seasons, multiple appearances in the Landmark Conference Tournament, and two showings in the NCAA Tournament.

In 2024, Moan and the River Hawks finished with fourteen victories, which set a program record for wins in a season. Considering that impressive finish and the recruiting Moan has been doing, the future looks bright for Susquehanna Lacrosse.

One other note is that, as we've mentioned previously, Moan has had quite a career of being a pure program-builder. His previous head coaching stops were at, in order from earliest to latest, Haverford, Lynchburg, Marymount, and Oneonta State. And, just like at Susquehanna, each of those programs improved during his time at them.”

