The journey of Boys’ Latin’s Carston Shepherd o Queens University of Charlotte
In the world of collegiate lacrosse recruiting, athletes often choose their future programs for a variety of reasons—prestige, history, or the promise of immediate playing time. But for some, the allure of becoming a "pioneer" in building a rising program holds unique appeal. That sentiment is often found in athletes who commit to programs transitioning into Division I or newly established teams aiming to make their mark on the national stage.
For Boys’ Latin attackman Carston Shepherd, that pioneering spirit played a pivotal role in his decision. The Class of 2025 standout recently announced his commitment to the Queens University of Charlotte Royals, a program making its way in the Division I ranks after years as a Division II powerhouse. The Royals, members of the ASUN Conference, are entering their third season in Division I under second-year head coach Nick Colpitts.
Shepherd’s decision was also influenced by the unique environment Queens offers. “The brotherhood of a small school” and the opportunity to study abroad were key factors in his choice. For the Baltimore native, the combination of academics, camaraderie, and athletic potential made Queens the perfect fit.
“I wanted to be part of something special,” Shepherd shared. “Queens is a program with a lot of potential, and I’m excited to help it grow. The chance to build something and leave a lasting legacy was a big part of my decision.”
The Royals’ transition to Division I has been a story of resilience and growth. After years of success at the Division II level, Queens is steadily navigating the challenges of competing against some of the best programs in the country. Under Colpitts’ leadership, the team has shown flashes of its potential, and adding recruits like Shepherd signals that the program’s trajectory is trending upward.
Queens is no stranger to Boys’ Latin talent. Current Royals freshman and former Boys’ Latin long-stick midfielder Marcus Acevedo is already contributing to the program. Shepherd’s commitment could mark the beginning of a recruiting pipeline from the MIAA, one of the most competitive high school lacrosse leagues in the nation, to Queens.
Shepherd’s decision also highlights the broader impact of individual recruits on emerging programs and their conferences. As the Royals improve, their success will elevate the level of competition within the ASUN Conference, further solidifying the conference’s presence in Division I lacrosse.
For Shepherd, the opportunity to be part of such a transformation is as enticing as the goals he’ll pursue on the field. His commitment is about more than just personal success—it’s about building something greater than himself.
With his talent and drive, Shepherd has the potential to be a cornerstone for the Royals as they continue their climb. Whether it’s making plays on the field or embodying the values of the program off it, he represents the kind of athlete every rising team needs.
Congratulations to Carston Shepherd and his family on this exciting next step. If he and players like Marcus Acevedo can help Queens flourish, they’ll not only elevate the program but also leave an indelible mark on the ASUN Conference and the broader Division I lacrosse landscape.
For Shepherd, the journey ahead isn’t just about scoring goals—it’s about blazing trails.