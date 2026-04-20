Top 25 Baltimore-DMV Girls High School Lacrosse Rankings - April 20, 2026

Two new teams enter the latest High School SI Baltimore-DMV girls lacrosse Top 25 rankings with the regular season winding down.

Undefeated Sherwood (Md.) debut at No. 23 with Dulaney (Md.) at No. 24. Maryvale Prep (Md.) remains No. 1 followed by Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes (Va) and Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.).

Manchester Valley (Md.) and McDonogh School (Md.) round out the Top 5. The second 5 features Saint John’s College (D.C.), Archbishop Spalding (Md.), Saint Mary’s (Md.), Notre Dame Prep (Md.) and Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart (Md.).

Here’s this week’s High School on SI DMV Girls Lacrosse Top 25:

1. MARYVALE PREP (Md.)

Record: 12-0

Previous rank: No. 1

The Lions defeated then-No. 11 Saint Paul’s School (Md.), 12-4, and No. 20 Glenelg Country School (Md.), 19-4.

2. SAINT STEPHEN’S & SAINT AGNES SCHOOL (Va.)

Record: 16-0

Previous rank: No. 3

The Saints totaled 34 goals in three victories last week.

3. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)

Record: 11-1

Previous rank: No. 2

The Falcons defeated Bishop McNamara (Md.), 23-0, and The Academy of the Holy Cross (Md.), 23-3.

4. MANCHESTER VALLEY (Md.)

Record: 9-0

Previous rank: No. 5

The Mavericks defeated then-No. 24 South Carroll (Md.), 15-5, and then-No. 23 Westminster (Md.), 17-7.

5. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 8-3

Previous rank: No. 6

The Eagles defeated then-No. 4 Archbishop Spalding (Md.), 7-6, and then-No. 7 Saint Mary’s (Md.), 9-5.

6. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 8-4

Previous rank: No. 9

The Cadets defeated The Academy of the Holy Cross, 20-6, and then-No. 4 Archbishop Spalding (Md.), 9-7.

7. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)

Record: 7-3

Previous rank: No. 6

The Cavaliers lost to then-No. 9 Saint John’s College (D.C.), 9-7, and then-No. 6 McDonogh School (Md.).

8. SAINT MARY’S (Md.)

Record: 12-3

Previous rank: No. 7

The Saints lost to then-No. 6 McDonogh School after a 10-9 win over No. 20 Roland Park Country School (Md.).

9. NOTRE DAME PREP (Md.)

Record: 7-5

Previous rank: No. 10

The Blazers defeated No. 13 Severn School (Md.), 18-10.

10. STONE RIDGE SCHOOL OF THE SACRED HEART (Md.)

Record: 8-8

Previous rank: No. 12

The Gators lost to Milton (Ga.), 8-4, after victories over then-No. 8 Georgetown Visitation Prep (Md.) and Holton-Arms School (Md.)

11. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (D.C.)

Record: 7-5

Previous rank: No. 8

The Cubs lost to then-No. 12 Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, 13-6, and Saint Anne’s-Belfield (Va.), 11-9.

12. ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 3-7

Previous rank: No. 11

The Gators lost to Darien (Conn.), 9-8, after an 8-6 win over No. 22 Bryn Mawr School (Md.).

13. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 6-5

Previous rank: No. 13

The Admirals lost to then-No. 10 Notre Dame Prep after a 18-12 win over Saints Peter & Paul (Md.).

14. POTOMAC SCHOOL (Va.)

Record: 7-6

Previous rank: No. 14

The Panthers defeated Collegiate School (Va.), 14-7, after a loss to then-No. 3 Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes School.

15. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 7-9

Previous rank: No. 15

The Reds defeated No. 21 John Carroll School (Md.), 19-8, and Mount de Sales Academy (Md.), 13-4, after a loss to then-No. 7 Saint Mary’s.

16. GLENELG (Md.)

Record: 7-3

Previous rank: No. 16

The Gladiators defeated Long Reach (Md.), 20-3, and River Hill (Md.), 15-5.

17. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (Md.)

Record: 8-3

Previous rank: No. 18

The Mustangs defeated Mount Hebron (Md.), 18-7, and Long Reach (Md.), 20-5.

18. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)

Record: 6-4

Previous rank: No. 19

The Falcons defeated then-No. 17 Broadneck (Md.), 7-6, and Annapolis (Md.), 14-1.

19. BROADNECK (Md.)

Record: 6-4

Previous rank: No. 17

The Bruins defeated Southern-Anne Arundel (Md.), 18-4, after a loss to then-No. 19 Severna Park.

20. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 6-6

Previous rank: No. 20

The Dragons lost to No. 1 Maryvale Prep after an 11-9 win over No. 21 John Carroll School (Md.).

21. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 4-7

Previous rank: No. 21

The Patriots dropped decisions to No. 15 Roland Park Country School and No. 20 Glenelg Country School after a 17-8 victory over Mount de Sales Academy (Md.).

22. BRYN MAWR SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 4-7

Previous rank: No. 22

The Mawrtians lost to then-No. 11 Saint Paul School after an 11-4 win over Mercy (Md.).

23. SHERWOOD (Md.)

Record: 8-0

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Warriors won three games last week by a 46-5 margin.

24. DULANEY (Md.)

Record: 6-1

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Lions defeated Perry Hall (Md.), 16-4, and Franklin (Md.), 18-2.

25. BATTLEFIELD (Va.)

Record: 6-0

Previous rank: No. 25

The Bobcats defeated Osbourn Park (Va.), 21-0, and Osbourn (Va.), 22-2.