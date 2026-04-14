Ohio High School Girls Lacrosse Top 10 Rankings – April 14, 2026
The girls lacrosse season continues to roll on.
High School on SI’s third Ohio girls lacrosse rankings of the 2026 season are here:
1. Upper Arlington (6-1)
The Golden Bears will host Olentangy Liberty on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 1
2. Olentangy Liberty (5-1)
The Patriots picked up a win over Mars on Saturday.
Previous rank: 2
3. St. Francis DeSales (6-1)
The Stallions grabbed two victories last week.
Previous rank: 5
4. Hudson (6-0)
The Explorers grabbed three victories to continue their undefeated run. Hudson will go up against Hoover on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 9
5. Mariemount (5-0)
The Warriors beat Wyoming, 16-5, last week. Mariemount will face Cincinnati Hills Christian on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 4
6. Hoover (6-0)
The Vikings extended their undefeated mark with a couple of wins last week.
Previous rank: 3
7. St. Joseph Academy (4-1)
The Jaguars take on Jackson Tuesday evening.
Previous rank: 6
8. Dublin Coffman (5-1)
The Rocks secured two wins over the weekend. Dublin will host Olentangy Orange on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 8
9. Western Reserve (2-0)
The Pioneers beat The Hill School on Sunday. WR will host Walsh Jesuit on Tuesday.
Previous rank: None
10. New Albany (6-2)
The Eagles will look to bounce back from a loss to Hudson with a road game against Grove City.
Previous rank: 7
–
Dropped out: Indian Hill (3-1).
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Kevin L. Smith, a Rochester (NY) native and a graduate of St. Bonaventure University, has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sportswriter in 2013. Since then, he’s held sportswriter and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport (PA), Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com | Post-Standard, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.Follow KevLSmittie