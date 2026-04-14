Ohio High School Girls Lacrosse Top 10 Rankings – April 14, 2026

The girls lacrosse season continues to roll on.

High School on SI’s third Ohio girls lacrosse rankings of the 2026 season are here:

The Golden Bears will host Olentangy Liberty on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 1

The Patriots picked up a win over Mars on Saturday.

Previous rank: 2

The Stallions grabbed two victories last week.

Previous rank: 5

The Explorers grabbed three victories to continue their undefeated run. Hudson will go up against Hoover on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 9

The Warriors beat Wyoming, 16-5, last week. Mariemount will face Cincinnati Hills Christian on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 4

The Vikings extended their undefeated mark with a couple of wins last week.

Previous rank: 3

The Jaguars take on Jackson Tuesday evening.

Previous rank: 6

The Rocks secured two wins over the weekend. Dublin will host Olentangy Orange on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 8

The Pioneers beat The Hill School on Sunday. WR will host Walsh Jesuit on Tuesday.

Previous rank: None

The Eagles will look to bounce back from a loss to Hudson with a road game against Grove City.

Previous rank: 7

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Dropped out: Indian Hill (3-1).

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