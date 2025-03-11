Top 25 DMV Boys High School Lacrosse Rankings (3/11/2025)
The DMV (DC, Maryland, Virginia) region is a hot-bed for high school athletics. It’s especially true in boys lacrosse where some of the nation’s best teams and conferences reside.
With that said, High School on SI introduces the first DMV Boys Lacrosse Top 25 poll. These weekly rankings will feature teams from the District of Columbia, the Baltimore metro and Northern Virginia regions.
Headlining the opening poll is McDonogh School, the reigning three-time champions of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference, widely regarded as the nation’s best boys high school lacrosse league.
The Eagles, led by University of Virginia recruit Brendan Millon, the country’s No. 1 senior, will try to become the first team to successfully run the MIAA A gauntlet for a fourth straight spring.
A slew of talented challengers in the deep MIAA A will be ready to end McDonogh’s reign. In the MIAA B, Archbishop Curley will also seek a four-peat.
About a half hour south of Baltimore, along the Interstate 495 corridor, Bullis School, Georgetown Prep and Landon School will slug it out for the Interstate Athletic Conference crown.
In the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC), Gonzaga College and St. John’s College are the headliners. Gonzaga ended St. John’s two-year championship run last year.
On the public side, Urbana is the defending Maryland Class 4A state champ. Broadneck, which won the 4A crown in 2023, should be Urbana’s biggest threat.
Severna Park, Broadneck’s rival in the Anne Arundel County (Md.) league, has won eight consecutive state titles. The Falcons seek a fourth straight 3A title this spring.
James W. Robinson opens the season as the top public program in Northern Virginia. The Rams went undefeated (22-0) last spring and won the Virginia Class 6 championship.
Here’s the first High School on SI introduce the first DMV Boys Lacrosse Top 25 poll of the spring.
1. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)
2025 record: 0-1; 2024 record: 15-3 (Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference champion)
2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)
2025 record: 0-0; 2024 record: 13-5 (MIAA A Semifinalist)
3. BULLIS SCHOOL (Md.)
2025 record: 2-0; 2024 record: 13-5
4. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (Md.)
2025 record: 1-0; 2024 record: 10-7 (MIAA A quarterfinalist)
5. LANDON SCHOOL (Md.)
2025 record: 2-0; 2024 record: 17-2 (Interstate Athletic Conference champion)
6. BOYS’ LATIN SCHOOL (Md.)
2025 record: 2-0; 2024 record: 14-3 (MIAA A finalist)
7. GEORGETOWN PREP (Md.)
2025 record: 2-0; 2024 record: 7-3 (IAC runner-up)
8. ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)
2025 record: 1-0; 2024 record: 7-8
9. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)
2025 record: 0-2; 2024 record: 12-5 (Washington Catholic Athletic Conference finalist)
10. GILMAN SCHOOL (Md.)
2025 record: 1-1; 2024 record: 12-7 (MIAA A semifinalist)
11. GONZAGA COLLEGE (D.C.)
2025 record: 0-1; 2024 record: 15-6 (Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champion)
12. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (Md.)
2025 record: 0-1; 2024 record: 9-8 (MIAA A quarterfinalist)
13. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (Va.)
2025 record: 1-0; 2024 record: 11-6
14. ST. MARY’S (Md.)
2025 record: 0-2; 2024 record: 5-13
15. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)
2025 record: 1-1; 2024 record: 7-11
16. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)
2025 record: 2-0; 2024 record: 16-4 (WCAC semifinalist)
17. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (Md.)
2025 recordL 0-1; 2024 record: 8-6 (WCAC semifinalist)
18. URBANA (Md.)
2024 record: 20-0 (Maryland Class 4A state champion)
19. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)
2024 record: 19-1 (Maryland Class 3A state champion)
20. BROADNECK (Md.)
2024 record: 15-5 (Maryland Class 4A state finalist)
21. SOUTH RIVER (Md.)
2024 record: 13-3 (Maryland Class 3A East Region semifinalist)
22. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (Md.)
2025 record: 0-1; 2024 record: 5-9
23. ARCHBISHOP CURLEY (Md.)
2024 record: 15-5 (MIAA B champion)
24. ST. JAMES SCHOOL (Md.)
2025 record: 1-0; 2024 record: 13-5 (Mid-Atlantic Conference champion)
25. JAMES W. ROBINSON (Va.)
2024 record: 22-0 (Virginia Class 6 state champion)