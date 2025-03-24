High School

Top 25 DMV Boys High School Lacrosse Rankings (3/24/2025)

Calvert Hall takes over the No. 1 spot; Mount St. Joseph boltz into the Top 10; St. Mary's Ryken enters the rankings

Derek Toney

With a 5-0 start, including a win over the previous No. 1 team in the country, Calvert Hall has moved into the top spot in this week's DMV boys lacrosse rankings.
After knocking off the nation’s No. 1 squad, Calvert Hall College is the new No. 1 in the latest High School on SI DMV boys lacrosse Top 25 poll.

The Cardinals outlasted Malvern Prep (Pa.), ranked No. 1 by Inside Lacrosse and USA Lacrosse, in overtime Friday to move to 5-0. Malvern had wins over Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference squads Boys’ Latin School, Loyola Blakefield and McDonogh School.

McDonogh, which opened the season at No. 1 fell to No. 3 as undefeated Archbishop Spalding remains second with MIAA A play starting this week. St. Paul’s School and Bullis School complete the Top 5.

Mount St. Joseph leaps into the Top 10 at No. 9 after beating Georgetown Prep. St. Mary’s Ryken debuts this week at No. 17.

1. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (Md.)

Record: 5-0

Previous rank: 3

2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)

Record: 7-0

Previous rank: 2

3. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 3-3

Previous rank: 1

4. ST PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 3-1

Previous rank: 4

5. BULLIS SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 6-2

Previous rank: 5

6. LANDON SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 6-1

Previous rank: 6

7. BOYS’ LATIN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 4-2

Previous rank: 7

8. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (Md.)

Record: 5-2

Previous rank: 8

9. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (Md.)

Record: 5-1

Previous rank: 22

10. GEORGETOWN PREP (Md.)

Record: 2-5

Previous rank: 9

11. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 2-3

Previous rank: 10

12. GONZAGA COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 3-3

Previous rank: 12

13. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (Va.)

Record: 4-2

Previous rank: 13

14. GILMAN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 1-5

Previous rank: 11

15. ST. MARY’S (Md.)

Record: 3-3

Previous rank: 14

16. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)

Record: 4-1

Previous rank: 16

17. ST. MARY’S RYKEN (Md.)

Record: 4-1

Previous rank: Not ranked

18. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (Md.)

Record: 3-3

Previous rank: 17

19. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 2-2

Previous rank: 15

20. URBANA (Md.)

Record: 1-0

Previous rank: 18

21. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)

Record: 1-0

Previous rank: 19

22. BROADNECK (Md.)

Record: 2-0

Previous rank: 20

23. SOUTH RIVER (Md.)

Record: 2-0

Previous rank: 21

24. ST. JAMES SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 0-1

Previous rank: 24

25. JAMES W. ROBINSON (Va.)

Record: 0-0

Previous rank: 25

Published
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

