Top 25 DMV Boys High School Lacrosse Rankings (3/24/2025)
After knocking off the nation’s No. 1 squad, Calvert Hall College is the new No. 1 in the latest High School on SI DMV boys lacrosse Top 25 poll.
The Cardinals outlasted Malvern Prep (Pa.), ranked No. 1 by Inside Lacrosse and USA Lacrosse, in overtime Friday to move to 5-0. Malvern had wins over Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference squads Boys’ Latin School, Loyola Blakefield and McDonogh School.
McDonogh, which opened the season at No. 1 fell to No. 3 as undefeated Archbishop Spalding remains second with MIAA A play starting this week. St. Paul’s School and Bullis School complete the Top 5.
Mount St. Joseph leaps into the Top 10 at No. 9 after beating Georgetown Prep. St. Mary’s Ryken debuts this week at No. 17.
1. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (Md.)
Record: 5-0
Previous rank: 3
2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)
Record: 7-0
Previous rank: 2
3. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 3-3
Previous rank: 1
4. ST PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 3-1
Previous rank: 4
5. BULLIS SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 6-2
Previous rank: 5
6. LANDON SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 6-1
Previous rank: 6
7. BOYS’ LATIN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 4-2
Previous rank: 7
8. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (Md.)
Record: 5-2
Previous rank: 8
9. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (Md.)
Record: 5-1
Previous rank: 22
10. GEORGETOWN PREP (Md.)
Record: 2-5
Previous rank: 9
11. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 2-3
Previous rank: 10
12. GONZAGA COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 3-3
Previous rank: 12
13. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (Va.)
Record: 4-2
Previous rank: 13
14. GILMAN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 1-5
Previous rank: 11
15. ST. MARY’S (Md.)
Record: 3-3
Previous rank: 14
16. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)
Record: 4-1
Previous rank: 16
17. ST. MARY’S RYKEN (Md.)
Record: 4-1
Previous rank: Not ranked
18. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (Md.)
Record: 3-3
Previous rank: 17
19. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 2-2
Previous rank: 15
20. URBANA (Md.)
Record: 1-0
Previous rank: 18
21. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)
Record: 1-0
Previous rank: 19
22. BROADNECK (Md.)
Record: 2-0
Previous rank: 20
23. SOUTH RIVER (Md.)
Record: 2-0
Previous rank: 21
24. ST. JAMES SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 0-1
Previous rank: 24
25. JAMES W. ROBINSON (Va.)
Record: 0-0
Previous rank: 25