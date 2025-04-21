Top 25 DMV Boys High School Lacrosse Rankings (4/21/2025)
Broadneck is back while St. Albans School makes its first appearance in the lates High School On SI DMV Boys Lacrosse Top 25 poll.
St. Albans debuts at No. 17 after victories over then-No. 17 The Heights and Episcopal (Va.). Broadneck returns at No. 25 after handing then-No. 25 James Madison its first defeat.
Calvert Hall College holds steady at No. 1 followed by Archbishop Spalding, Landon School, McDonogh School and Boys’ Latin School. Bullis School, Loyola Blakefield, Mount St. Joseph, St. Paul’s School and Georgetown Prep round out the Top 10.
1. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (Md.)
Record: 10-1
Previous rank: 1
2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)
Record: 12-1
Previous rank: 3
3. LANDON SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 13-1
Previous rank: 6
4. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 9-4
Previous rank: 5
5. BOYS' LATIN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 8-4
Previous rank: 2
6. BULLIS SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 12-3
Previous rank: 4
7. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (Md.)
Record: 8-4
Previous rank: 7
8. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (Md.)
Record: 8-4
Previous rank: 8
9. ST PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 6-4
Previous rank: 9
10. GEORGETOWN PREP (Md.)
Record: 7-6
Previous rank: 10
11. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 7-5
Previous rank: 11
12. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)
Record: 10-4
Previous rank: 14
13. GONZAGA COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 7-7
Previous rank: 12
14. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (Md.)
Record: 10-4
Previous rank: 16
15. PAUL VI (Va)
Record: 6-7
Previous rank: 14
16. ST. MARY'S (Md.)
Record: 4-8
Previous rank: 15
17. ST. ALBANS SCHOOL (D.C.)
Record: 11-4
Previous rank: 17
18. THE HEIGHTS SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 11-4
Previous rank: 17
19. ST. MARY’S RYKEN (Md.)
Record: 8-4
Previous rank: 18
20. GILMAN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 3-9
Previous rank: 19
21. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 4-7
Previous rank: 20
22. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)
Record: 8-1
Previous rank: 21
23. KENT ISLAND (Md.)
Record: 9-0
Previous rank: 23
24. URBANA (Md.)
Record: 8-2
Previous rank: 24
25. BROADNECK (Md.)
Record: 7-3
Previous rank: Not ranked