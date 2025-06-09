Top 25 DMV Boys High School Lacrosse Rankings (6/9/2025)
The final week of the DMV boys lacrosse season has arrived as Virginia will crown its public state champions.
Semifinal play starts Tuesday with three games including reigning Class 6 champ James W. Robinson at Cosby. West Potomac hosts Battlefield, last year's runner-up, in the other Class 6 semifinal.
Floyd E. Kellam hosts Independence in a Class 5 final four match. The other semifinal takes place Wednesday with defending champ Douglas S. Freeman hosting Briar Woods.
The Class 4 state semifinals are Wednesday with Atlee, which ended Western Albemarle's reign as champions in the quarterfinals over the weekend, playing at Salem. Loudoun County hosts Meridian in the other semifinal. The winners play Saturday at Charlottesville for the state title.
The Class 5 state final will be Saturday at Mills Godwin and the Class 6 title game will be at Freeman.
Calvert Hall remains No. 1 in this week's High School on SI's DMV Top 25 rankings, followed by Archbishop Spalding, Landon School, McDonogh School and Boys’ Latin School.
1. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (Md.)
Record: 16-2
Previous rank: 1
2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)
Record: 17-2
Previous rank: 2
3. LANDON SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 18-1
Previous rank: 3
4. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 12-6
Previous rank: 4
5. BOYS’ LATIN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 13-5
Previous rank: 5
6. BULLIS SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 15-4
Previous rank: 6
7. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (Md.)
Record: 11-7
Previous rank: 7
8. ST PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 8-8
Previous rank: 8
9. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (Md.)
Record: 15-4
Previous rank: 9
10. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (Md.)
Record: 10-8
Previous rank: 10
11. GEORGETOWN PREP (Md.)
Record: 7-9
Previous rank: 11
12. ST. MARY’S RYKEN (Md.)
Record: 11-8
Previous rank: 12
13. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 11-6
Previous rank: 13
14. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)
Record: 13-6
Previous rank: 14
15. GONZAGA COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 10-10
Previous rank: 15
16. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (Va.)
Record: 9-10
Previous rank: 16
17. GILMAN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 4-13
Previous rank: 17
18. ST. MARY’S (Md.)
Record: 6-10
Previous rank: 18
19. ST. ALBANS SCHOOL (D.C.)
Record: 8-9
Previous rank: 19
20. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)
Record: 18-1
Previous rank: 20
21. THE HEIGHTS SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 12-7
Previous rank: 21
22. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 5-11
Previous rank: 22
23. KENT ISLAND (Md.)
Record: 18-1
Previous rank: 23
24. URBANA (Md.)
Record: 17-2
Previous rank: 24
25. STEPHEN DECATUR (Md.)
Record: 15-2
Previous rank: 25