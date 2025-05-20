Top 25 DMV Boys Lacrosse Rankings (5/19/2025)
After winning the coveted Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference title, Calvert Hall College is No. 1 in the latest High School on SI DMV Top 25 boys lacrosse poll.
The Cardinals (16-2 overall) have their second tour this season in the top spot after beating then-No. 1 Archbishop Spalding, the nation’s top-ranked team, in the first overtime game in MIAA A finals history last weekend at Towson University. Calvert Hall, which ended McDonogh’s bid for a fourth straight title in the semifinals, rallied from a three-goal deficit in the fourth quarter against Spalding.
The Cavaliers, Landon School, McDonogh and Boys’ Latin make up the Top 5. DeMatha Catholic (No. 9), which won the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference crown, highlights the second 5.
No. 21 Severna Park, No. 23 Stephen Decatur, No. 24 Kent Island and co-No. 25 Urbana and Broadneck look to end their season with a Maryland state championship. Severna Park will play Towson in the Class 3A final Wednesday at Stevenson University, hoping to win a ninth straight championship.
In a rubber match of Eastern Shore rivals, Kent Island and Stephen Decatur face-off in the Class 2A title game Tuesday. Decatur spoiled Kent Island’s perfect season with a 13-11 win in the Bayside Conference title game May 5 after Kent won the regular season match, 14-13.
Broadneck and Urbana will collide again for the Class 4A championship Thursday evening. Urbana defeated Broadneck, 7-5, in last year’s title game.
1. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (Md.)
Record: 16-2
Previous rank: 4
2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)
Record: 17-2
Previous rank: 1
3. LANDON SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 18-1
Previous rank: 2
4. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 12-6
Previous rank: 3
5. BOYS’ LATIN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 13-5
Previous rank: 5
6. BULLIS SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 15-4
Previous rank: 6
7. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (Md.)
Record: 11-7
Previous rank: 7
8. ST PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 8-8
Previous rank: 9
9. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (Md.)
Record: 15-4
Previous rank: 9
10. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (Md.)
Record: 10-8
Previous rank: 10
11. GEORGETOWN PREP (Md.)
Record: 7-9
Previous rank: 11
12. ST. MARY’S RYKEN (Md.)
Record: 11-8
Previous rank: 12
13. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 11-6
Previous rank: 13
14. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)
Record: 13-6
Previous rank: 14
15. GONZAGA COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 10-10
Previous rank: 15
16. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (Va.)
Record: 9-9
Previous rank: 16
17. GILMAN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 4-13
Previous rank: 17
18. ST. MARY’S (Md.)
Record: 6-10
Previous rank: 18
19. ST. ALBANS SCHOOL (D.C.)
Record: 8-9
Previous rank: 19
20. THE HEIGHTS SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 12-7
Previous rank: 20
21. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)
Record: 17-1
Previous rank: 21
22. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 5-11
Previous rank: 22
23. STEPHEN DECATUR (Md.)
Record: 15-1
Previous rank: Not ranked
24. KENT ISLAND (Md.)
Record: 18-1
Previous rank: 23
25 (tie). URBANA (Md.)
Record: 16-2
Previous rank: 24
25 (tie). BROADNECK (Md.)
Record: 15-3
Previous rank: 25