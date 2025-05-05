Top 25 DMV Boys Lacrosse Rankings (5/5/2025)
The postseason comes into focus as Archbishop Spalding remains No. 1 in this week’s High School on SI boys lacrosse Top 25.
The Cavaliers, who moved into the top spot last week, can secure the top-seed for the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference playoffs with a victory over No. 9 Mount St. Joseph Tuesday. Spalding will be no worse than the No. 2 seed, guaranteeing a bye into the semifinals at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on May 13.
No. 2 Calvert Hall College, three-time defending champ and No. 4 McDonogh School and No. 5 Boys' Latin School have a spot in the MIAA A tournament which starts Friday with a pair of opening round matches. The championship game will be May 16 at Towson University.
No. 3 Landon School is the top-seed for the Interstate Athletic Conference (IAC) playoffs. The Bears will meet 18th-ranked and fourth-seeded St. Albans School in Tuesday’s semifinals.
The other semifinal features second-seed and No. 7 Bullis School against No. 10 Georgetown Prep, the No. 3 seed. The championship game is scheduled for Friday at the highest seed.
No. 11 DeMatha Catholic and 12th-ranked St. John’s College are the top two seeds for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament. Quarterfinal action is Tuesday with semifinals Friday. The title game will be May 12 at Georgetown University.
The Maryland state public tournament starts Wednesday with region quarterfinals. No. 22 Severna Park (Class 3A) and 24th-ranked Urbana (4A) are defending champs.
1. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)
Record: 16-1
Previous rank: 1
2. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (Md.)
Record: 12-2
Previous rank: 2
3. LANDON SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 16-1
Previous rank: 3
4. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 11-5
Previous rank: 4
5. BOYS’ LATIN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 11-4
Previous rank: 5
6. ST PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 8-6
Previous rank: 9
7. BULLIS SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 14-3
Previous rank: 6
8. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (Md.)
Record: 11-5
Previous rank: 7
9. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (Md.)
Record: 10-7
Previous rank: 8
10. GEORGETOWN PREP (Md.)
Record: 7-8
Previous rank: 10
11. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (Md.)
Record: 12-4
Previous rank: 11
12. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 11-5
Previous rank: 12
13. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)
Record: 12-5
Previous rank: 13
14. GONZAGA COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 9-9
Previous rank: 14
15. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (Va.)
Record: 9-8
Previous rank: 15
16. GILMAN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 4-11
Previous rank: 16
17. ST. MARY’S (Md.)
Record: 5-10
Previous rank: 17
18. ST. ALBANS SCHOOL (D.C.)
Record: 8-8
Previous rank: 18
19. THE HEIGHTS SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 12-6
Previous rank: 19
20. ST. MARY’S RYKEN (Md.)
Record: 9-8
Previous rank: 20
21. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 5-10
Previous rank: 21
22. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)
Record: 13-1
Previous rank: 22
23. KENT ISLAND (Md.)
Record: 12-0
Previous rank: 23
24. URBANA (Md.)
Record: 12-2
Previous rank: 24
25. BROADNECK (Md.)
Record: 11-3
Previous rank: 25