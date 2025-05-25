Top 25 DMV Girls High School Lacrosse Rankings (5/25/2025)
After an impressive postseason run, Marriotts Ridge has surged in the latest High School on SI’s DMV girls lacrosse Top 25 poll.
The No. 11 Mustangs won the Maryland Class 3A state title, rallying in the fourth quarter to dethrone Severna Park at Stevenson University. The Howard County (Md.) school returned to the poll last week after routing then-undefeated Sherwood in the semifinals.
The Top 4 remains intact with Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) A Conference champ Maryvale Prep at No. 1 followed by Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champ Our Lady of Good Counsel, Archbishop Spalding and McDonogh School. Manchester Valley, which completed a perfect 19-0 campaign with the Maryland Class 2A crown, slides into the No. 5 spot.
The rest of the Top 10 features St. Paul’s School, Stone Ridge of the Sacred Heart, Virginia Independent School Athletic Association (VISAA) Division I champ Potomac School, St. Stephens and St, Agnes and Broadneck, which claimed a fifth consecutive Maryland Class 4A title in Katy Kelley’s finale as Bruins coach. South Carroll, which won the Maryland Class 1A state crown, is No. 22.
Yorktown, the other undefeated squad in the Top 25, is 13th as the Virginia public state postseason moves into region semifinal and final competition this week.
1. MARYVALE PREP (Md.)
Record: 13-5
Previous rank: 1
2. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)
Record: 18-3
Previous rank: 2
3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)
Record: 12-5
Previous rank: 3
4. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 14-3
Previous rank: 4
5. MANCHESTER VALLEY (Md.)
Record: 19-0
Previous rank: 6
6. ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 12-4
Previous rank: 5
7. STONE RIDGE SCHOOL OF THE SACRED HEART (Md.)
Record: 18-5
Previous rank: 7
8. POTOMAC SCHOOL (Va.)
Record: 16-7
Previous rank: 8
9. ST. STEPHENS & ST. AGNES (Va.)
Record: 22-4
Previous rank: 9
10. BROADNECK (Md.)
Record: 17-3
Previous rank: 10
11. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (Md.)
Record: 15-4-1
Previous rank: 24
12. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)
Record: 17-3
Previous rank: 11
13. YORKTOWN (Va.)
Record: 16-0
Previous rank: 13
14. ST MARY’S (Md.)
Record: 10-9
Previous rank: 12
15. GLENELG (Md.)
Record: 16-4
Previous rank: 14
16. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 14-8
Previous rank: 15
17. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (D.C.)
Record: 12-10
Previous rank: 16
18. NOTRE DAME PREP (Md.)
Record: 10-7
Previous rank: 17
19. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 8-7
Previous rank: 18
20. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 7-9
Previous rank: 19
21. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 8-8
Previous rank: 20
22. SOUTH CARROLL (Md.)
Record: 15-3
Previous rank: 22
23. BRYN MAWR SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 7-9
Previous rank: 21
24. TOWSON (Md.)
Record: 14-3
Previous rank: 23
25. MOUNT DE SALES ACADEMY (Md.)
Record: 9-7
Previous rank: 25