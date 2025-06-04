Top 25 DMV Girls High School Lacrosse Rankings (6/4/2025)
After ending Yorktown’s bid for a perfect season, James Madison has garnered a spot in this week’s High School on SI’s DMV girls lacrosse Top 25.
The 25th-ranked Warhawks handed then-No. 13 Yorktown a 12-8 loss in the Virginia Class 6 Region D final. Yorktown had won 38 consecutive games, including the 2024 Class 6 state crown.
James Madison (16-4 overall) and Yorktown (18-1) next play in the state quarterfinals Saturday. The state semifinals and finals take place next week.
Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) A Conference champ Maryvale Prep is No. 1 followed by Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) champ Our Lady of Good Counsel, Archbishop Spalding, McDonogh School and Manchester Valley, which won the Maryland Class 2A state crown.
1. MARYVALE PREP (Md.)
Record: 13-5
Previous rank: 1
2. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)
Record: 18-3
Previous rank: 2
3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)
Record: 12-5
Previous rank: 3
4. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 14-3
Previous rank: 4
5. MANCHESTER VALLEY (Md.)
Record: 19-0
Previous rank: 5
6. ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 12-4
Previous rank: 6
7. STONE RIDGE SCHOOL OF THE SACRED HEART (Md.)
Record: 18-5
Previous rank: 7
8. POTOMAC SCHOOL (Va.)
Record: 16-7
Previous rank: 8
9. ST. STEPHENS & ST. AGNES (Va.)
Record: 22-4
Previous rank: 9
10. BROADNECK (Md.)
Record: 17-3
Previous rank: 10
11. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (Md.)
Record: 15-4-1
Previous rank: 11
12. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)
Record: 17-3
Previous rank: 12
13. ST MARY’S (Md.)
Record: 10-9
Previous rank: 14
14. GLENELG (Md.)
Record: 16-4
Previous rank: 15
15. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 14-8
Previous rank: 16
16. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (D.C.)
Record: 12-10
Previous rank: 17
17. NOTRE DAME PREP (Md.)
Record: 10-7
Previous rank: 18
18. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 8-7
Previous rank: 19
19. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 7-9
Previous rank: 20
20. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 8-8
Previous rank: 21
21. SOUTH CARROLL (Md.)
Record: 15-3
Previous rank: 22
22. BRYN MAWR SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 7-9
Previous rank: 23
23. TOWSON (Md.)
Record: 14-3
Previous rank: 24
24. JAMES MADISON (Va.)
Record: 16-4
Previous rank: Not ranked.
25 (tied). MOUNT DE SALES ACADEMY (Md.)
Record: 9-7
Previous rank: 25
25 (tied). YORKTOWN (Va.)
Record: 18-1
Previous rank: 13