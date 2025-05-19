Top 25 DMV Girls Lacrosse Rankings (5/19/2025)
The girls lacrosse season in the DMV is in its final stages as the nation’s capital crowned its best over the weekend. The Maryland public season concludes this week with state championships while the Virginia state public playoffs get underway for Northern Virginia squads.
Maryvale Prep, champions of the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) A Conference, remains No. 1 in the latest High School on SI DMV Top 25. Our Lady of Good Counsel, which claimed a fourth straight Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title last week, is second.
Archbishop Spalding, McDonogh School and St. Paul’s School again hold positions three through five. Manchester Valley, the lone undefeated team in Maryland, is No. 6 with a matchup with 14th-ranked and defending state champ Glenelg in the Maryland Class 2A state title game, Wednesday at Stevenson University.
No. 10 Broadneck looks to defend its Maryland Class 4A state crown against Urbana Thursday. No. 11 Severna Park will play 24th-ranked Marriotts Ridge in the Maryland 3A final Wednesday.
Marriotts Ridge debuts after ending then-No. 24 Sherwood’s perfect season in the 3A state semifinals over the weekend. No. 22 South Carroll will play Middletown in the Maryland Class 1A state title match Tueeday.
After winning the District of Columbia State Athletic Association (DSCAA) championship over the weekend (defeated then-No. 13 Georgetown Visitation Prep), St. John’s College advanced five spots to No. 15. The Cadets lost to Good Counsel in the WCAC final.
1. MARYVALE PREP (Md.)
Record: 13-5
Previous rank: 1
2. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)
Record: 18-3
Previous rank: 2
3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)
Record: 12-5
Previous rank: 3
4. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 14-3
Previous rank: 4
5. ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL for GIRLS (Md.)
Record: 12-4
Previous rank: 5
6. MANCHESTER VALLEY (Md.)
Record: 18-0
Previous rank: 6
7. STONE RIDGE SCHOOL OF THE SACRED HEART (Md.)
Record: 18-5
Previous rank: 7
8. POTOMAC SCHOOL (Va.)
Record: 15-7
Previous rank: 8
9. ST. STEPHENS & ST. AGNES (Va.)
Record: 22-4
Previous rank: 9
10. BROADNECK (Md.)
Record: 16-3
Previous rank: 10
11. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)
Record: 17-2
Previous rank: 11
12. ST. MARY’S (Md.)
Record: 10-9
Previous rank: 12
13. YORKTOWN (Va.)
Record: 14-0
Previous rank: 14
14. GLENELG (Md.)
Record: 16-3
Previous rank: 15
15. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 14-8
Previous rank: 20
16. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (D.C.)
Record: 12-10
Previous rank: 13
17. NOTRE DAME PREP (Md.)
Record: 10-7
Previous rank: 16
18. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 8-7
Previous rank: 17
19. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 7-9
Previous rank: 18
20. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 8-8
Previous rank: 19
21. BRYN MAWR SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 7-9
Previous rank: 21
22. SOUTH CARROLL (Md.)
Record: 14-3
Previous rank: 23
23. TOWSON (Md.)
Record: 14-3
Previous rank: 22
24. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (Md.)
Record: 14-4-1
Previous rank: Not ranked.
25. MOUNT DE SALES ACADEMY (Md.)
Record: 9-7
Previous rank: 25