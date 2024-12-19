Top 25 Maryland Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (12/18/2024)
There’s no movement in the Top 5 in this week's Maryland boys basketball poll.
Bullis School remains No. 1 followed by DeMatha Catholic, Georgetown Prep, St. Frances Academy and Glenelg Country School. The rest of the Top 10 features Archbishop Spalding, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Mount St. Joseph, Mount Zion Prep and Largo.
McDonogh School is the biggest mover in this week’s poll, going from No. 19 to 16th. Bishop McNamara, which opened the season at No. 2, slipped out of the Top 10.
All 25 teams returned from last week’s poll.
1. BULLIS SCHOOL (5-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Bulldogs have won five straight including a win over No. xx and defending Maryland Class 2A state champ Largo.
2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (6-1)
Previous rank: 2
The Stags have won six straight games since a season-opening loss to Sidwell Friends School (D.C.).
3. GEORGETOWN PREP (3-3)
Previous rank: 3
The Little Hoyas had season-best 93 points in a win over Australia’s Scotch College.
4. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (7-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Panthers are averaging 72 points during a five-game winning streak.
5. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL (7-1)
Previous rank: 5
The Dragons put up season-high 84 points in a rout of Oakdale.
6. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (6-3)
Previous rank: 6
The Cavaliers placed fourth at the Gonzaga (D.C.) Classic, falling to nationally-ranked Gonzaga College in the semifinals.
7. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL (10-1)
Previous rank: 7
The Cougars have won five straight games.
8. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (9-3)
Previous rank: 8
The Gaels play at defending Virginia Class 6 state champ South Lakes Saturday.
9. MOUNT ZION PREP (10-0)
Previous rank: 12
The Warriors have scored 80 or more points four times.
10. LARGO (2-1)
Previous rank: 10
The Lions rebounded from loss to No. 1 Bullis School with 106-point effort against College Park Academy.
11. JAMES HUBERT BLAKE (4-0)
Previous rank: 11
The Bengals are averaging 88 points in their first four games.
12. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (8-1)
Previous rank: 13
The Patriots rebounded from loss to No. 4 St. Frances Academy with two victories at the Kiski Classic in Pennsylvania.
13. ST. ANDREW'S EPISCOPAL (4-3)
Previous rank: 14
The Lions dropped a 66-63 decision to District of Columbia’s No. 2 squad Sidwell Friends School.
14. BISHOP MCNAMARA (0-5)
Previous rank: 9
The Mustangs look to get their first win of the season at the City of Palms Classic in Florida this weekend.
15. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (6-4)
Previous rank: 15
The Dons snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over KIPP College Prep (D.C.).
16. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (5-2)
Previous rank: 19
The Eagles have won four consecutive games.
17. ANNAPOLIS AREA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (6-3)
Previous rank: 16
The Eagles’ three losses are by a total of 19 points.
18. SPRINGDALE PREP (12-3)
Previous rank: 17
The Lions split two games at the Turnkey Hardwood Classic in Tennessee.
19. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (6-4)
Previous rank: 18
The Crusaders dropped back-to-back decisions to Virginia Top 25 squads Blue Ridge School and Fairfax Christian Academy.
20 CLINTON GRACE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (6-2)
Previous rank: 20
The Eagles are on a five-game winning streak.
21. BALTIMORE CITY COLLEGE (4-0)
Previous rank: 21
The Black Knights defeated Lake Clifton, 70-59.
22. HENRY A. WISE (1-1)
Preseason rank: 22
The Pumas host Suitland in a Prince George’s County (Md.) league match Friday.
23. STEPHEN DECATUR (4-0)
Previous rankL 23
The Seahawks are averaging 75 points in their first four games.
24. EDMONDSON-WESTSIDE (4-0)
Previous rank: 24
The Red Storm will play at No. 21 Baltimore City College Friday in a rematch of last year’s Baltimore City league final.
25. NORTH HAGERSTOWN (3-0)
Previous rank: 25
The Hubs scored a season-high 92 points in a win over Catoctin.