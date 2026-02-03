Top 10 Washington D.C. Girls Basketball Rankings - Feb. 2, 2026
With many teams sidelined last week after Winter Storm Fern slammed a major portion of the East Coast the prior weekend, there’s no change in this week’s High School of SI District of Columbia girls basketball Top 10.
Saint John’s College, which fell to Washington Catholic Athletic Conference rival and national No. 1 Bishop McNamara (Md.) in its return to the court over the weekend, remains No. 1 followed by Sidwell Friends School, Georgetown Visitation Prep, Calvin Coolidge and Paul Laurence Dunbar.
Jackson-Reed, Digital Pioneers Academy, Benjamin Banneker, Georgetown Day School and Maret School round out the Top 10.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia girls basketball Top 10:
1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 17-4
The Cadets defeated The Academy of the Holy Cross (Md.) after a 59-53 loss to national and Maryland No. 1 Bishop McNamara (Md.)
2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 12-3
The Quakers defeated Flint Hill School (Va.) and received a forfeit win over Saint Andrew’s Episcopal School (Md.).
3. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 13-6
The Cubs lost to Maryland No. 2 Bullis School, 82-44.
4. CALVIN COOLIDGE
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 17-5
The Colts are scheduled to play No. 5 Paul Laurence Dunbar Monday.
5. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 15-0
The Crimson Tide have three games scheduled this week, starting with No. 4 Calvin Coolidge Monday.
6. JACKSON-REED
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 15-5
The Tigers have three games scheduled this week.
7. DIGITAL PIONEERS ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 8-12
The Pythons are scheduled to play D.C. International Monday.
8. BENJAMIN BANNEKER
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 12-5
The Bulldogs are scheduled to play MacArthur Monday.
9. GEORGETOWN DAY SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 5-13
The Hoppers are scheduled to play No. 2 Sidwell Friends School Tuesday.
10. MARET SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 5-10
The Frogs lost to Potomac School (Va.) after a forfeit win over Saint Andrew’s Episcopal School (Md.).