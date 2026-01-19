High School

Top 25 Maryland Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 19, 2026

Mount Carmel and St. Frances move back into the Top 5; Georgetown Prep and Riverdale Baptist also climb

Derek Toney

Georgetown Prep jumps six spots to No. 13 this week in the Maryland Boys High School Basketball State Rankings.
Georgetown Prep jumps six spots to No. 13 this week in the Maryland Boys High School Basketball State Rankings. / Georgetown Prep Basketball

There’s movement in this week’s High School on SI Maryland boys basketball Top 25 poll.

Defending Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference and Baltimore Catholic League champ Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Saint Frances Academy slide back into the Top 5 after key wins last week. Georgetown Prep (No. 13) and Riverdale Baptist School (14th) each make significant jumps. 

DeMatha Catholic remains No. 1 followed by Bishop McNamara and Springdale Prep. Takoma Academy (20th), which knocked off two Top 25 squads last week, and Great Mills (No. 25) debut.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland boys basketball Top 25:

1. DEMATHA CATHOLIC 

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 15-5

The Stags defeated South River and Archbishop Carroll (D.C.) after a loss to Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.).

2. BISHOP MCNAMARA

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 8-11

The Mustangs dropped Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) decisions to District of Columbia No. 1 Saint John’s College and Gonzaga College (D.C.) before a 91-85 loss to Rainier Beach (Wash.) at the Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts.

3. SPRINGDALE PREP 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 18-3

The Lions ran their winning streak to five, capped with a 65-60 over Highland School (Va.).

4. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 19-5

The Cougars posted double-digit victories against Boys’ Latin School (69-45) and then-No. 5 John Carroll School (61-34).

5. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 23-4

The Panthers went 3-0, highlighted by a 84-73 win over then-No. 4 Mount Saint Joseph.

6. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 20-5

The Gaels defeated Gilman School after a loss to then-No. 7 Saint Frances Academy.

7. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 17-5

The Patriots lost to then-No. 6 Our Lady of Mount Carmel after victories over McDonogh School and Saint Vincent Pallotti.

8. MOUNT ZION PREP ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 14-2

The Warriors defeated Tri-State Prep, 107-48.

9. BULLIS SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 12-6

The Bulldogs snapped a three-game losing skid with a 57-54 win over Westtown School (Pa.) at the HoopHall Classic.

10. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 12-6

The Falcons defeated Saint Mary’s Ryken after a 68-66 loss to Gonzaga College (D.C.).

11. CHARLES HERBERT FLOWERS

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 13-0 

The Jaguars defeated Henry A. Wise (80-75) and Parkdale (80-23).

12. MEADE

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 13-0

The Mustangs defeated Broadneck (74-46) and South River (61-54).

13. GEORGETOWN PREP

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 9-8

The Little Hoyas defeated Saint Albans School (D.C.) and then-No. 9 Bullis School.

14. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 8-5

The Crusaders defeated then-No. 12 Prince George’s Christian Academy, 75-52

15. PRINCE GEORGE’S CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 12-10

The Flyers lost to then-No. 22 RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL after an overtime win against New Hope Academy.

16. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 11-11 

The Cavaliers defeated then-No. 11 Glenelg Country School, 72-62.

17. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 11-6

The Dragons lost to then-No. 13 Archbishop Spalding after defeating Gilman School.

18. COLONEL ZADOK MAGRUDER 

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 12-1

The Colonels won three games by an average margin of 21 points.

19. JAMES HUBERT BLAKE

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 9-3

The Bengals went 3-0, capped with an overtime decision against John F. Kennedy.

20. TAKOMA ACADEMY

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 15-6

The Tigers went 4-0 last week, including victories over then-No. 20 Southern Maryland Christian Academy and then-No. 21 Clinton Grace Christian School.

21. SOUTHERN MARYLAND CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 11-6

The Mustangs defeated King’s Christian Academy after losses to Bethel Academy (Va.) and Takoma Academy.

22. CLINTON GRACE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 17-14

The Eagles went 1-2 last week, including a loss to Takoma Academy.

23. SAINT JAMES SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 12-2

The Saints defeated Potomac School (Va.) and Indian Creek School.

24. WALT WHITMAN

Previous rank: No 25

Record: 10-1

The Vikings defeated Northwest (71-56) and Walter Johnson (78-75).

25. GREAT MILLS

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 11-1

The Hornets defeated North Point (66-58) and McDonough (80-58).

Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

