Top 25 Maryland Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 19, 2026
There’s movement in this week’s High School on SI Maryland boys basketball Top 25 poll.
Defending Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference and Baltimore Catholic League champ Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Saint Frances Academy slide back into the Top 5 after key wins last week. Georgetown Prep (No. 13) and Riverdale Baptist School (14th) each make significant jumps.
DeMatha Catholic remains No. 1 followed by Bishop McNamara and Springdale Prep. Takoma Academy (20th), which knocked off two Top 25 squads last week, and Great Mills (No. 25) debut.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland boys basketball Top 25:
1. DEMATHA CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 15-5
The Stags defeated South River and Archbishop Carroll (D.C.) after a loss to Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.).
2. BISHOP MCNAMARA
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 8-11
The Mustangs dropped Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) decisions to District of Columbia No. 1 Saint John’s College and Gonzaga College (D.C.) before a 91-85 loss to Rainier Beach (Wash.) at the Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts.
3. SPRINGDALE PREP
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 18-3
The Lions ran their winning streak to five, capped with a 65-60 over Highland School (Va.).
4. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 19-5
The Cougars posted double-digit victories against Boys’ Latin School (69-45) and then-No. 5 John Carroll School (61-34).
5. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 23-4
The Panthers went 3-0, highlighted by a 84-73 win over then-No. 4 Mount Saint Joseph.
6. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 20-5
The Gaels defeated Gilman School after a loss to then-No. 7 Saint Frances Academy.
7. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 17-5
The Patriots lost to then-No. 6 Our Lady of Mount Carmel after victories over McDonogh School and Saint Vincent Pallotti.
8. MOUNT ZION PREP ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 14-2
The Warriors defeated Tri-State Prep, 107-48.
9. BULLIS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 12-6
The Bulldogs snapped a three-game losing skid with a 57-54 win over Westtown School (Pa.) at the HoopHall Classic.
10. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 12-6
The Falcons defeated Saint Mary’s Ryken after a 68-66 loss to Gonzaga College (D.C.).
11. CHARLES HERBERT FLOWERS
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 13-0
The Jaguars defeated Henry A. Wise (80-75) and Parkdale (80-23).
12. MEADE
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 13-0
The Mustangs defeated Broadneck (74-46) and South River (61-54).
13. GEORGETOWN PREP
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 9-8
The Little Hoyas defeated Saint Albans School (D.C.) and then-No. 9 Bullis School.
14. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 8-5
The Crusaders defeated then-No. 12 Prince George’s Christian Academy, 75-52
15. PRINCE GEORGE’S CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 12-10
The Flyers lost to then-No. 22 RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL after an overtime win against New Hope Academy.
16. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 11-11
The Cavaliers defeated then-No. 11 Glenelg Country School, 72-62.
17. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 11-6
The Dragons lost to then-No. 13 Archbishop Spalding after defeating Gilman School.
18. COLONEL ZADOK MAGRUDER
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 12-1
The Colonels won three games by an average margin of 21 points.
19. JAMES HUBERT BLAKE
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 9-3
The Bengals went 3-0, capped with an overtime decision against John F. Kennedy.
20. TAKOMA ACADEMY
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 15-6
The Tigers went 4-0 last week, including victories over then-No. 20 Southern Maryland Christian Academy and then-No. 21 Clinton Grace Christian School.
21. SOUTHERN MARYLAND CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 11-6
The Mustangs defeated King’s Christian Academy after losses to Bethel Academy (Va.) and Takoma Academy.
22. CLINTON GRACE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 17-14
The Eagles went 1-2 last week, including a loss to Takoma Academy.
23. SAINT JAMES SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 12-2
The Saints defeated Potomac School (Va.) and Indian Creek School.
24. WALT WHITMAN
Previous rank: No 25
Record: 10-1
The Vikings defeated Northwest (71-56) and Walter Johnson (78-75).
25. GREAT MILLS
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 11-1
The Hornets defeated North Point (66-58) and McDonough (80-58).