Top 25 Maryland Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (1/27/2025)
After a seimstic victory, Bullis School has climbed to No. 2 in this week’s Maryland high school girls basketball Top 25.
The Bulldogs defeated SBLive/SI Power 25 national No. 4 and District of Columbia top-ranked Sidwell Friends School, 61-52, in a rematch of last season’s Independent School League final. It was the Bulldogs’ first win over Sidwell since 2017 as well as Sidwell’s first ISL loss in two years.
Bishop McNamara (No. 3 in SBLive/SI Power 25) is again No. 1 with St. Frances Academy, Elizabeth Seton and St. Vincent Pallotti joining Bullis in the Top 5.
Walt Whitman, courtesy of a win over Montgomery County (Md.) league rival and then-No. 20 Winston Churchill, debuts this week at No. 21.
1. BISHOP MCNAMARA (16-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Mustangs defeated Legion Prep Academy (Tex.), 67-39, after Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) wins over No. 10 Our Lady of Good Counsel (75-34) and Archbishop Carroll (D.C.), 102-10.
2. BULLIS SCHOOL (12-6)
Previous rank: 3
The Bulldogs went 3-0, highlighted by a 61-52 win over nationally-ranked and District of Columbia No. 1 Sidwell Friends School and a 63-56 victory over Central Pointe Christian Academy (Fla.), 63-56, at the More Than A Highlight Showcase in New Jersey.
3. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (15-4)
Previous rank: 2
The Panthers lost to St. John Vianney (N.J.), 66-61, at the More Than A Highlight Showcase in New Jersey after a 48-28 win over No. 6 St. Vincent Pallotti in an Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) A Conference game.
4. ELIZABETH SETON (14-4)
Previous rank: 4
The Roadrunners defeated The Academy of the Holy Cross, 70-51, after a 73-59 loss to Virginia No. 3 Paul VI Catholic.
5. ST. VINCENT PALLOTTI (12-10)
Previous rank: 6
The Panthers defeated McDonogh School, 49-45, and then-No. 12 St. Mary’s, 43-35.
6. MOUNT ZION PREP (17-6)
Previous rank: 7
The Knights defeated then-No 5 Rosedale Christian Academy, 70-49.
7. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (17-6)
Previous rank: 8
The Crusaders defeated TPLS Christian Academy (Va.), 87-50.
8. ROSEDALE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (19-5)
Previous rank: 5
The Panthers lost to then-No. 18 Charles H. Flowers (58-42) and then-No. 7 Mount Zion Prep (70-49).
9. ST. MARY’S RYKEN (14-6)
Previous rank: 9
The Knights lost to Virginia No. 3 Paul VI Catholic (75-37) and Bishop O’Connell (Va.), 64-55, after wins over St. John Paul the Great (Va.) and The Academy of the Holy Cross (45-39).
10. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (6-9)
Previous rank: 10
The Falcons lost to No. 1 Bishop McNamara after a 66-59 win over The Academy of the Holy Cross.
11. PIKESVILLE (12-1)
Previous rank: 11
The Panthers defeated Patapsco (78-8) and Eastern Technical (55-22).
12. CHARLES H. FLOWERS (9-3)
Previous rank: 18
The Jaguars defeated Bowie, 70-53, and then-No. 5 Rosedale Christian Academy.
13. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (10-9)
Previous rank: 14
The Eagles lost to then-No. 6 St. Vincent Pallotti, 49-45, after a 57-51 win over Roland Park Country School.
14. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL (12-8)
Previous rank: 16
The Cougars lost to Albertus Magnus (N.Y.) at the More Than A Highlight Showcase in New Jersey after a 56-46 win over then-No. 13 St. Timothy’s School.
15. ST. TIMOTHY’S SCHOOL (9-8)
Previous rank: 13
St. Timothy’s went 2-1 in IAAM A Conference play, defeating Archbishop Spalding (47-41) and Roland Park Country School (56-52) and lost to then-No. 16 Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
16. FOREST PARK (11-4)
Previous rank: 15
The Foresters lost to Eastern (D.C.), 51-47, after wins over Edmondson-Westside (65-49) and Lake Clifton (81-15).
17. WESTERN (11-3)
Previous rank: 17
The Doves defeated Benjamin Banneker (D.C.), 65-43, Reginald Lewis (82-16) and Frederick Douglass (61-0).
18. ST. MARY’S (8-11)
Previous rank: 12
The Saints dropped decisions to Archbishop Spalding (45-24), Roland Park Country School (51-47) and then-No. 6 St. Vincent Pallotti (43-35).
19. CLARKSBURG (9-2)
Previous rank: 21
The Coyotes defeated Quince Orchard (49-35) and then-No. 19 Bethesda-Chevy Chase (60-54).
20. BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE (12-2)
Previous rank: 19
The Barons lost to then-No. 21 Clarksburg, 60-54.
21. WALT WHITMAN (10-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
The Vikings defeated then-No. 20 Winston Churchill, 52-35, and Quince Orchard, 50-44.
22. WINSTON CHURCHILL (10-2)
Previous rank: 20
The Bulldogs defeated Magruder, 66-18, after a 52-35 loss to Walt Whitman.
23. QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY (12-0)
Previous rank: 22
The Lions defeated Kent County, 72-29.
24. NORTH POINT (9-2)
Previous rank: 24
The Eagles defeated LaPlata, 78-28, and Thomas Stone, 70-17.
25. OAKDALE (14-0)
Previous rank: 25
The Bears defeated Middletown, 49-43, and Governor Thomas Johnson, 55-34.