Top 25 Maryland Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (12/11/2024)

The Top 5 holds strong; Elizabeth Seton moves up to No. 6, while Rosedale Christian and and Mount Carmel reach the Top 10

Derek Toney

Mount Carmel jumped eight spots this week from No. 18 to 10.
Mount Carmel jumped eight spots this week from No. 18 to 10.

There’s no change in the Top 5 of the first Maryland girls basketball Top 25 rankings of the season.

Bishop McNamara, which opened its season with a 54-46 win at No. 3 Bullis School Tuesday, remains No. 1 followed by St. Frances Academy, Bullis, Mount Zion Prep and Riverdale Baptist School.

Elizabeth Seton moves up to No. 6 with Rosedale Christian and Our Lady of Mount Carmel leaping into the Top 10. 

Three new teams enter - St. Mary’s Ryken (No. 14), The Academy of the Holy Cross at No. 20, and St. Timothy’s School (No. 24).

1. BISHOP MCNAMARA (1-0)

Preseason rank: 1

The Mustangs debut with a 54-46 win over No. 3 Bullis School Tuesday,

2. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (3-1)

Preseason rank: 2 

The Panthers dropped their first decision to Bishop Ireton (Va.)

3. BULLIS SCHOOL (1-1)

Preseason rank: 3

The Bulldogs dropped a close decision to No. 1 Bishop McNamara.

4. MOUNT ZION PREP (5-1)

Preseason rank: 4

The Knights are riding a five-game winning streak after an opening loss to American Heritage (Fla.)

5. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (8-2)

Preseason rank: 5

The Crusaders have won six straight.

6. ELIZABETH SETON (3-1) 

Preseason rank: 9

The Roadrunners topped then-No. 7 St. Vincent Pallotti in the season opener. 

7. ROSEDALE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (4-2)

Preseason rank: 15

The Panthers got a huge statement win against defending IAAM A champ McDonogh School. 

8. ST. VINCENT PALLOTTI (2-2)

Preseason rank: 7

The Panthers ended McDonogh’s IAAM A win streak with a 34-26 win.

9. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (4-3)

Preseason rank: 6

The Eagles’ 29-game streak in IAAM A Conference play snapped by then-No. 7 St. Vincent Pallotti.

10. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL (4-2)

Preseason rank: 18

The Cougars are on a three-game winning streak.

11. ST. MARY'S (3-4)

Preseason rank 8

The Saints rebound from losses to then-No. 18 Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Paul VI Catholic (Va.) with a big win over No. 25 Broadneck.

12. BALTIMORE POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE (1-0)

Preseason rank: 10

Defending Class 3A state champions defeated Patterson in the season opener.

13. CLARKSBURG (2–0)

Preseason rank: 11

The defending 4A state champ Coyotes start the season with wins over Urbana and Frederick.

14. ST. MARY'S RYKEN (4-0)

Preseason rank: Not ranked

The Knights’ perfect start was highlighted by a 57-54 win over  then-No. 13 Our Lady of Good Counsel.

15. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (1-3)

Preseason rank 13

The Falcons dropped close decisions to St. Mary’s Ryken and North Carolina Good Better Best Academy (N.C.)

16. PIKESVILLE (1-0) 

Preseason rank: 14

The Panthers rolled past Fallston, 68-23, in their season opener.

17. CHARLES H. FLOWERS (0-0)

Preseason rank: 16

The Jaguars host Henry A. Wise in season opener Wednedsay

18. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL (2-3) 

Preseason rank: 17

The Reds knocked off Mercy to end a three-game losing streak.

19. SOUTH RIVER (1–0) 

Preseason rank: 19

The Seahawks have a key early season Anne Arundel County (Md.) league showdown with No. 25 Broadneck Friday.

20. THE ACADEMY OF THE HOLY CROSS (5-0)

Preseason rank: Not ranked.

The Tartans have won their first four decisions by an average of 41 points.

21. ST. ANDREW'S EPISCOPAL (1-2) 

Preseason rank: 20

The Lions dropped back-to-back decisions to The Academy of the Holy Cross and Potomac School (Va.)

22. BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE (2-0)

Preseason rank: 21

The Barons start the 2024-25 campaign with wins over Rockville and Poolesville.

23. NORTH POINT (0-0) 

Preseason rank: 22 

The Eagles debut against Medgar Evers College Prep (N.Y.) at She Got Game Classic.

24. ST. TIMOTHY'S SCHOOL (2-1)

Preseason rank: Not ranked.

St. Timothy’s gets first win as IAAM A Conference member with decision over then-No. 7 St. Vincent Pallotti.

25. BROADNECK (3-1)

Preseason rank: 25

The Bruins topped Severna Park in a key early season Anne Arundel County (Md.) league match.

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

