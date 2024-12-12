Top 25 Maryland Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (12/11/2024)
There’s no change in the Top 5 of the first Maryland girls basketball Top 25 rankings of the season.
Bishop McNamara, which opened its season with a 54-46 win at No. 3 Bullis School Tuesday, remains No. 1 followed by St. Frances Academy, Bullis, Mount Zion Prep and Riverdale Baptist School.
Elizabeth Seton moves up to No. 6 with Rosedale Christian and Our Lady of Mount Carmel leaping into the Top 10.
Three new teams enter - St. Mary’s Ryken (No. 14), The Academy of the Holy Cross at No. 20, and St. Timothy’s School (No. 24).
1. BISHOP MCNAMARA (1-0)
Preseason rank: 1
The Mustangs debut with a 54-46 win over No. 3 Bullis School Tuesday,
2. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (3-1)
Preseason rank: 2
The Panthers dropped their first decision to Bishop Ireton (Va.)
3. BULLIS SCHOOL (1-1)
Preseason rank: 3
The Bulldogs dropped a close decision to No. 1 Bishop McNamara.
4. MOUNT ZION PREP (5-1)
Preseason rank: 4
The Knights are riding a five-game winning streak after an opening loss to American Heritage (Fla.)
5. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (8-2)
Preseason rank: 5
The Crusaders have won six straight.
6. ELIZABETH SETON (3-1)
Preseason rank: 9
The Roadrunners topped then-No. 7 St. Vincent Pallotti in the season opener.
7. ROSEDALE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (4-2)
Preseason rank: 15
The Panthers got a huge statement win against defending IAAM A champ McDonogh School.
8. ST. VINCENT PALLOTTI (2-2)
Preseason rank: 7
The Panthers ended McDonogh’s IAAM A win streak with a 34-26 win.
9. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (4-3)
Preseason rank: 6
The Eagles’ 29-game streak in IAAM A Conference play snapped by then-No. 7 St. Vincent Pallotti.
10. OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL (4-2)
Preseason rank: 18
The Cougars are on a three-game winning streak.
11. ST. MARY'S (3-4)
Preseason rank 8
The Saints rebound from losses to then-No. 18 Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Paul VI Catholic (Va.) with a big win over No. 25 Broadneck.
12. BALTIMORE POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE (1-0)
Preseason rank: 10
Defending Class 3A state champions defeated Patterson in the season opener.
13. CLARKSBURG (2–0)
Preseason rank: 11
The defending 4A state champ Coyotes start the season with wins over Urbana and Frederick.
14. ST. MARY'S RYKEN (4-0)
Preseason rank: Not ranked
The Knights’ perfect start was highlighted by a 57-54 win over then-No. 13 Our Lady of Good Counsel.
15. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (1-3)
Preseason rank 13
The Falcons dropped close decisions to St. Mary’s Ryken and North Carolina Good Better Best Academy (N.C.)
16. PIKESVILLE (1-0)
Preseason rank: 14
The Panthers rolled past Fallston, 68-23, in their season opener.
17. CHARLES H. FLOWERS (0-0)
Preseason rank: 16
The Jaguars host Henry A. Wise in season opener Wednedsay
18. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL (2-3)
Preseason rank: 17
The Reds knocked off Mercy to end a three-game losing streak.
19. SOUTH RIVER (1–0)
Preseason rank: 19
The Seahawks have a key early season Anne Arundel County (Md.) league showdown with No. 25 Broadneck Friday.
20. THE ACADEMY OF THE HOLY CROSS (5-0)
Preseason rank: Not ranked.
The Tartans have won their first four decisions by an average of 41 points.
21. ST. ANDREW'S EPISCOPAL (1-2)
Preseason rank: 20
The Lions dropped back-to-back decisions to The Academy of the Holy Cross and Potomac School (Va.)
22. BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE (2-0)
Preseason rank: 21
The Barons start the 2024-25 campaign with wins over Rockville and Poolesville.
23. NORTH POINT (0-0)
Preseason rank: 22
The Eagles debut against Medgar Evers College Prep (N.Y.) at She Got Game Classic.
24. ST. TIMOTHY'S SCHOOL (2-1)
Preseason rank: Not ranked.
St. Timothy’s gets first win as IAAM A Conference member with decision over then-No. 7 St. Vincent Pallotti.
25. BROADNECK (3-1)
Preseason rank: 25
The Bruins topped Severna Park in a key early season Anne Arundel County (Md.) league match.