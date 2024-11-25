Top 25 Maryland High School Football Rankings (11/25/2024)
Two more championships were determined this week as No. 3 DeMatha dethroned No. 7 Good Counsel with a 16-7 win at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium to capture its first WCAC Capital Division Crown since 2016. Also in the WCAC Metro Division, No. 11 St. Mary's Ryken lost to Viriginia's Paul VI, 27-17.
The MPSSAA football state playoffs have advanced to the state semifinal round as the public schools in our Top 25 continute to battle for state championships in their respective classifications.
TOP 25 MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (12-0)
Previous rank: 1
SEASON COMPLETE - Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference champions
2. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (7-3)
Previous rank: 2
SEASON COMPLETE
3. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (10-1)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Defeated No. 7 Our Lady of Good Counsel, 16-7, Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Capital Division final.
Alex Amaya converted three field goals and Marshall commit Denzel Gardner’s touchdown throw to Lavar Keys (Penn State) as the Stags captured their first WCAC championship since 2016.
4. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (8-0)
Previous rank: 4
SEASON COMPLETE
5. HENRY A. WISE (10-1)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Defeated Dundalk 39-14, Maryland Class 4A state quarterfinals.
The Pumas raced out to a 32-0 advantage, securing a 4A state-record ninth semifinal berth. Wise hosts No. 15 Charles H. Flowers in a 4A state semifinal Friday.
6. QUINCE ORCHARD (11-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Defeated Bethesda-Chevy Chase, 38-3, Maryland Class 4A state quarterfinals.
The Cougars advanced to the state semifinals as Iverson Howard rushed for four scores. Quince Orchard hosts No. 16 Broadneck in the 4A state semifinals Friday.
7. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (7-5)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Lost to No. 3 DeMatha Catholic, 16-7, WCAC Capital Division final.
The Falcons were denied a second straight championship as Holy Cross commit Joseph Williams’ touchdown in the third quarter was their only points.
8. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (10-2)
Previous rank: 8
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A CONFERENCE FINALIST.
9. DUNBAR (12-0)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Defeated Fallston, 36-0, Maryland Class 2A/1A state quarterfinals.
Senior quarterback Savion Witherspoon ran for a score and threw for another as the Poets advanced to their 25th state semifinal. Dunbar plays at No. 25 Frederick Douglass-Prince George’s in a 2A/1A state semifinal match Saturday.
10. GEORGETOWN PREP (6-2)
Previous rank: 10
SEASON COMPLETE - Interstate Athletic Conference (IAC) champions.
11. ST. MARY’S RYKEN (9-2)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: Lost to Paul VI (Va.), 27-17, WCAC Metro Division final.
Davon Trowell’s touchdown run gave the Knights the early lead before Paul VI pulled away in the final quarter to deny them a second straight title.
12. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (7-4)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: Idle.
The Cardinals were off for the second straight week. Calvert Hall plays No. 23 Loyola Blakefield in the 104th Turkey Bowl at Towson University on Thanksgiving.
13. PATUXENT (12-0)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: Defeated Elkton, 55-8, Maryland Class 2A/1A state quarterfinals.
The Panthers remained undefeated as Naval Academy commit Evan Blouir accounted for 299 yards and five touchdowns.
Patuxent hosts Middletown in a 2A/1A state semifinal game Friday.
14. LINGANORE (12-0)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: Defeated Bel Air, 34-14, Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinals.
The Lancers advanced to the 3A state semifinals for a second straight year as Shawn Pelovitz accounted for three touchdowns, including a school-record 30th touchdown pass. Linganore hosts Oakland Mills in the 3A state semifinals Friday.
15. CHARLES H. FLOWERS (9-2)
Previous rank: 22
Last week: Defeated then-No. 14 Paint Branch, 21-14, Maryland Class 4A state quarterfinals.
The Jaguars advanced to their second 4A state semifinal in three seasons as Adrian Favors threw for a touchdown and ran for another. Flowers plays at No. 5 Henry A. Wise in a 4A state semifinal Friday or Saturday.
16. BROADNECK (10-1)
Previous rank: 20
Last week: Defeated then-No. 15 Northwest, 24-14, Maryland Class 4A state quarterfinals.
The Bruins reached the 4A state semifinals for the second year in a row as senior quarterback CJ Watkins threw for a score and ran for another. Broadneck plays at No. 6 Quince Orchard in a 4A state semifinal contest Friday.
17. ARUNDEL (10-1)
Previous rank: 21
Last week: Defeated Northern-Calvert, 21-14, Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinals.
The Wildcats advanced to the state semifinal round for the second time in three years as TJ Mordecai had two touchdown runs. Arundel hosts No. 24 Sherwood in the 3A state semifinals Friday.
18. FORT HILL (5-7)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: Defeated Cambridge-South Dorchester, 30-12, Maryland Class 1A state quarterfinals.
Senior running back Jabril Daniels rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns as the Sentinels outscored Cambridge, 24-0, in the second half. Fort Hill plays at Perryville in a 1A state semifinal match Friday.
NOTE - Fort Hill’s record reflects forfeit losses confirmed after completion of the regular season.
19. PAINT BRANCH (9-2)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: Lost to then-No. 22 Charles H. Flowers, 21-14, Maryland Class 4A state quarterfinals.
The Panthers were unable to climb out of a 21-0 second half deficit as Alijah Bah had a 34-yard touchdown run and Vincent Do threw a 24-yard scoring pass to Isaac Timbo.
20. NORTHWEST (9-3)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: Lost to then-No. 20 Broadneck, 24-14, Maryland Class 4A state quarterfinals.
Despite touchdowns from Van Mahoney and Rahmise Jones, the Jaguars’ postseason ended at the hands of Broadneck for a second straight year.
21. STEPHEN DECATUR (12-0)
Previous rank: 18
Last week: Defeated Walkersville, 37-0, Maryland Class 2A state quarterfinals.
The Seahawks advanced to a third straight 2A state semifinal as Johnny Hobgood threw three touchdown passes and Army commit Ethan Bradshaw scored twice. Decatur hosts Westlake in a 2A state semifinal contest Friday.
22. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY (10-1)
Previous rank: 19
Last week: Defeated Easton, 42-7, Maryland Class 2A state quarterfinals.
The Millers advanced to the 2A state semifinals for the fourth consecutive year as freshman Dajuan Nelson and Damon Ferguson combined for 283 yards and four touchdowns. Milford Mill hosts Huntingtown in the 2A state semifinals Friday.
23. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (5-5)
Previous rank: 23
Last week: Idle.
The Dons were off for the third straight week. Loyola plays No. 12 Calvert Hall College in the 104th Turkey Bowl at Towson University Thanksgiving morning.
24. SHERWOOD (10-2)
Previous rank: 24
Last week: Defeated Franklin, 31-7, Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinals.
The Warriors advanced to the 3A state semifinals as Brian Johnson scored three touchdowns and sophomore quarterback Matt Larson threw two scoring passes. Sherwood plays at No. 17 Arundel in the 3A state semifinals Friday.
25. FREDERICK DOUGLASS-PRINCE GEORGE’S (12-0)
Previous rank: 25
Last week: Defeated Liberty, 36-13, Maryland Class 2A/1A state quarterfinals.
The Eagles produced five rushing touchdowns to remain undefeated. Douglass hosts No. 9 Dunbar in a 2A/1A state semifinal Saturday.