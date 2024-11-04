Top 25 Maryland High School Football Rankings (11/4/2024)
Second-ranked St. Frances put off one of the biggest national wins by a Maryland team in state history, whipping nationally ranked IMG Academy, 30-3. Meanwhile top-ranked Archbishop Spalding whipped Mount St. Joseph, 31-0, to finish their regular season 10-0. The Cavaliers had just three points scored against them in conference play this fall.
The regular season is now complete as both the private schools and public schools head to their respective playoffs
1. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (10-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: Defeated Mount St. Joseph, 31-0.
University of Maryland commit Malik Washington ran for three touchdowns and threw for another as the Cavaliers completed their first undefeated regular season since 2021. Spalding hosts Mount St. Joseph in a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference semifinal contest Friday.
2. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (7-3)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: Defeated IMG Academy (FL), 30-3.
The Panthers became the first team to hold national power IMG without a touchdown as Wayne Henry returned an interception for a touchdown and added a 71-yard fumble return score. St. Frances next plays Mount Zion Academy at Patterson Park's Utz Field (Baltimore) Nov. 15.
3. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (8-1)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Defeated Bishop McNamara, 37-0.
The Stags completed a perfect regular season in Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Capital Division play (4-0) as Denzel Gardner threw two of his three touchdown passes to junior Lavar Keys, and ran for another. DeMatha next plays in the WCAC Capital semifinals Nov. 15 or 16.
4. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (8-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Idle.
The Crusaders were off after their match with St. Thomas Aquinas (N.J.) was canceled. Riverdale plays at Friendship Collegiate Academy (D.C.) Friday.
5. HENRY A. WISE (8-1)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Defeated Northwestern, 62-0.
Six players scored, led by Temple commit DeCarlos Young's three touchdowns as the Pumas finished the regular season with an eighth consecutive victory. Wise will host Parkdale or Bowie in a Maryland Class 4A South Region second round match Nov. 15 or 16.
6. QUINCE ORCHARD (9-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Defeated then-No. 25 Sherwood, 47-22.
Iverson Howard ran for two scores and Michigan State commit Aydan West (65 yards) and Benny Becker (43) each added interception return touchdowns as the Cougars completed a fifth consecutive undefeated regular season. Quince Orchard will host Winston Churchill or Clarksburg in a Maryland Class 4A West Region second round contest Nov. 15.
7. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (5-4)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Idle.
Pittsburgh commit DaMarion Fowkles' 51-yard punt return broke a scoreless tie in the fourth quarter, followed by two rushing scores from senior Joseph Williams as the Falcons claimed their third win in the last four outings. Good Counsel plays at Bishop McNamara Saturday.
8. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (9-1)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Defeated Gilman School, 21-3.
The Eagles won the 108th meeting with their MIAA A rivals as Oregon commit Brandon Finney (30-yard reception), Mason Graham (3-yard run) and Joseph Buchanan (41-yard fumble return) each scored a touchdown. McDonogh hosts No. 11 Calvert Hall College in a MIAA A semifinal game Friday.
9. DUNBAR (9-0)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Defeated Digital Harbor, 46-0.
The Poets collected their fifth shutout victory and 46th consecutive victory. Dunbar hosts Edmondson-Westside in a Maryland Class 2A/1A East Region first round match Friday or Saturday.
10. GEORGETOWN PREP (5-2)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Defeated Episcopal (Va.), 31-14.
The Little Hoyas won their fourth straight as Justin Jackson scored two touchdowns and senior Akeem Clark intercepted two passes. Georgetown Prep hosts Bullis School Saturday.
11. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (7-3)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: Defeated Concordia Prep, 21-9.
The Cardinals made it three straight victories as sophomore quarterback Oliver Noll accounted for two scores, and Cole Ferrara recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown. Calvert Hall plays at No. 8 McDonogh School in a MIAA A semifinal match Friday.
12. ST. MARY’S RYKEN (8-2)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: Defeated Archbishop Carroll (D.C.), 51-12.
Davon Trowell threw two touchdown passes and ran for another as the Knights won their 10th straight decision (including playoffs) in WCAC Metro Division play. Ryken hosts Bishop Ireton (Va.) Friday.
13. PATUXENT (9-0)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: Defeated Leonardtown, 40-14.
Evan Blouir compiled 423 yards as the Panthers completed their first perfect regular season since 2013. Patuxent hosts McDonough in a Maryland Class 2A/1A South Region first round contest Friday.
14. PAINT BRANCH (8-1)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: Defeated Bethesda-Chevy Chase, 23-10.
The Panthers closed the regular season with an eighth victory as Makai Miles had a rushing and receiving score and junior quarterback Vincent Do threw two touchdown passes. Paint Branch next hosts Laurel or Walter Johnson in a Maryland Class 4A North Region second round match Nov. 15.
15. NORTHWEST (7-2)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: Defeated Albert Einstein, 42-0.
The Jaguars rebounded from their Oct. 25 loss to No. 6 Quince Orchard as Jayden Vongprachanh-Nelson and David Davis combined for four rushing scores. Northwest hosts Richard Montgomery in a Maryland Class 4A West Region second round contest Friday.
16. LINGANORE (9-0)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: Defeated Urbana, 49-14.
Junior running back Bradly Matthews rushed for 259 yards and four touchdowns (five total) as the Lancers overcame a 14-0 deficit to complete their first undefeated regular season since 2021. Linganore hosts South Hagerstown in a Maryland Class 3A West Region first round game Friday.
17. FORT HILL (7-2)
Previous rank: 18
Last week: Defeated Allegany, 39-0.
The Sentinels won their 20th straight against their Cumberland, Md. rivals as Jabril Daniels rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns. Fort Hill, which may have to forfeit several games due to an ineligible player (to be decided in an Allegany County, Md. school system hearing Monday), will play in a Maryland Class 1A West Region first round contest Friday.
18. STEPHEN DECATUR (9-0)
Previous rank: 19
Last week: Defeated Parkside, 58-14.
Johnny Hobgood tossed four touchdowns as the defending Class 2A state champ Seahawks claimed their second straight perfect regular season. Decatur hosts North Caroline in a Maryland 2A East Region first round match Friday.
19. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY (8-1)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: Lost to Loyola Blakefield, 27-20.
Junior quarterback Owen Newberns accounted for 217 yards and three touchdowns for the Millers, who were unable to maintain a 14-6 second half lead. Milford Mill hosts North Harford in a Maryland Class 2A North Region first round game Friday or Saturday.
20. OAKDALE (7-2)
Previous rank: 20
Last week: Defeated Tuscarora, 42-7.
Seniors Taylen Caliskan and Jamie McCathran each finished with two rushing scores as the Bears closed the regular season with a fifth consecutive victory. Oakdale hosts North Hagerstown in a Maryland Class 3A West Region opening round contest Friday.
21. BROADNECK (8-1)
Previous rank: 22
Last week: Defeated Severn Run, 56-0.
The Bruins clinched first in Anne Arundel County (Md.) league as C.J. Watkins accounted for three touchdowns (two passing) and Washington & Lee commit Joey Smargissi added a touchdown run and punt return score. Broadneck hosts North County in a Maryland Class 4A East Region opening round match Friday.
22. ARUNDEL (8-1)
Previous rank: 23
Last week: Defeated then-No. 21 Annapolis, 43-6.
T.J. Mordecai rushed for three touchdowns and Amir Lowery threw for two scores and ran for another as the Wildcats capped their regular season with a seventh consecutive win. Arundel hosts Chopticon or Northeast in a Maryland Class 3A South Region first round game Friday.
23. CHARLES H. FLOWERS (6-2)
Previous rank: 24
Last week: Idle.
The Jaguars were off after defeating Parkdale, 45-0, on Oct. 26. Flowers hosts DuVal in a Maryland Class 4A South Region opening round contest Friday or Saturday.
24. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (5-5)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
Last week: Defeated then-No. 12 Milford Mill Academy, 27-20.
The Dons scored 21 unanswered points to overcome a 14-6 halftime deficit as senior quarterback Brad Seiss rushed for two touchdowns. Loyola missed the MIAA playoffs on a tie-breaker so they will start preparing for a Turkey Bowl showdown with Calvert Hall on Thanksgiving.
25. ANNAPOLIS (7-2)
Previous rank: 21.
Last week: Lost to then-No. 23 Arundel, 43-6.
Darrian Carter's 71-yard touchdown pass to Cyrus Chambers were the only points for the Panthers, whose six-game win streak was snapped. Annapolis hosts Meade in a Maryland Class 4A East Region first round game Friday.