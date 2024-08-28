Top 25 Maryland high school football rankings (8/27/2024)
The No. 1 ranking in Maryland high school football has been largely in the possession of St. Frances Academy in recent years, but Our Lady of Mount Carmel claimed that spot last season, during its run to the Washington Catholic Athletic Association State Championship (WCAC) and the Falcons open 2024 in the same place.
Here is our breakdown on the first SBLive Maryland Top 25 High School Football Rankings of the 2024 season.
1. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (10-1 in 2023)
The Falcons won their first Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title since 2016 last season and are positioned for a repeat in 2024. Ohio State University commit Faheem Delane (defensive back) highlights nine Division I commits for the Olney (Md.) school.
2. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (5-6 in 2023; 1-0 in 2024)
The adage “Defense travels,” could hold true for the Panthers, who plan to travel more than 8,000 miles in another daunting national schedule. The Baltimore school (defeated Pittsburgh’s Central Catholic, 44-16. Saturday) will have one of the nation’s elite defensive units with SEC commits Blake Woodby and Bryce Deas (both Auburn) and Darrion Smith (Tennessee), along with Joppatowne (Md.) transfer Zion Elee (defensive end), arguably the nation’s No. 1 junior.
3. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (9-2 in 2023)
The Stags should be again the biggest threat to Good Counsel in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, led by the dynamic backfield of senior running back and Maryland commit Bud Coombs and quarterback Denzel Gardner (Marshall). The longtime Hyattsville (Md.) power, which lost in overtime to Good Counsel in the regular season and 7-0 in a rain-soaked WCAC title match last year, seeks its first league championship since 2017.
4. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (10-2 in 2023; 1-0 in 2024)
The Cavaliers have won the last two Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championships and primed for a 3-peat in 2024. Led by Maryland commit and the state’s top quarterback in Malik Washington, Spalding (defeated Ohio’s Archbishop Hoban, 28-14, Friday) looks to become the first team to win three straight MIAA A titles on the field since the early 2000’s.
5. HENRY A. WISE (12-1 in 2023)
Despite longtime coach DaLawn Parrish departing for Westlake in the offseason, the Pumas shouldn’t miss a beat. They will contend for another Class 4A state title with arguably Maryland’s top senior defensive linemen in Trent Wilson (Oklahoma) as well as two-way talent DeCarlos Young (Temple).
6. QUINCE ORCHARD (10-1 in 2023)
After an early postseason exit last fall, the Cougars look to make another run at the Class 4A state championship. Big 10 Conference commits Iverson Howard (running back; Maryland) and Aydan West (defensive back; Michigan State) highlight Quince Orchard’s bid for a third 4A title in four seasons.
7. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (7-3 in 2023; 1-0 in 2024)
The Eagles may have the pieces to dethrone Archbishop Spalding in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference. Oregon commit Brandon Finney (defensive back), senior wideout Jeff Exinor (Penn State) and defensive end Kamden Laudenslager (North Carolina) are some of the reasons McDonogh (defeated Mount Zion Prep, 41-6, Friday, could win its first championship since 2014.
8. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (6-4 in 2023; 1-0 in 2024)
The Crusaders (defeated Pennsylvania’s Conwell Egan Catholic, 56-3, Saturday) could make a run at the state’s No. 1 ranking. Several transfers including wide receivers Gio Kontasis (Rock Creek Christian; Cincinnati commit) and Emmnauel Dyson (DeMatha Catholic) joins Power 4 commits Jayvon McFadden (offensive line; Ohio State), Cortez Harris (defensive line; Penn State) and Nahsir Taylor (defensive line; Maryland) on a Riverdale squad whose four losses last season were by a total of 28 points.
9. GEORGETOWN PREP (8-2 in 2023)
The Little Hoyas should again cast their shadow over the Interstate Athletic Conference (tri-champion in 2023), especially junior offensive linemen Immanuel Iheanacho (6-foot-7, 345 pounds), regarded as one of the nation’s best in the Class of 2026. Syracuse commit Wyatt Bowman (tight end/linebacker), Akeem Clark (wide receiver/defensive back), Amahd Clark (defensive end), Will Kirk (running back/linebacker) and Joel Slewoin (defensive line) are back after receiving all-IAC honors last season.
10. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (6-4 in 2023)
The Dons have designs on a return to the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A playoffs this season (lost in semifinals last year). Seniors Brad Seiss (quarterback) and all-conference running back Kendrick Worthington return to the offensive backfield with senior Aiden Smith anchoring both lines.
11. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (3-8 in 2023; 1-0 in 2024)
The Cardinals could be a dark horse in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference. A dominant line nucleus including Chase Dorsey (Towson), JT Taggart (Maryland) and Power 4 recruits Asaiah Hamond and Emile Dore gives Calvert Hall (defeated Virginia Academy, 48-18) a shot at its first title since 2021.
12. NORTHWEST (9-3 in 2023)
The Jaguars should be in the hunt for the Class 4A state championship. Seniors David Davis (quarterback) and Anthony Gengerella (wide receiver/defensive back) are back for the Montgomery County (Md.) school that reached the 4A semifinals last fall.
13. CHARLES H. FLOWERS (0-10 in 2023)
The Jaguars will be motivated after vacating nine victories for having an ineligible player. Darryl Groves (defensive back) and Reginald Hill (offensive/defensive line) are back as Flowers should be Henry A. Wise’s biggest obstacle in the Prince George’s County (Md.) 4A league.
14. OAKDALE (14-0 in 2023)
Despite graduating most of their firepower from a perfect run to the Class 3A championship last year, the Bears will be a threat in 2024. The Frederick County (Md.) school returns a solid line nucleus along with Brayden DeWaal (defensive back/wide receiver), Adriel Hernandez-Rivera (running back/linebacker), James McCathran (fullback), Alex Rodriguez (quarterback/defensive back), Tyler Tehaan (linebacker) and Kyler Valley (tight end/linebacker).
15. DUNBAR (11-0 in 2023)
Riding a state-best 38-game win streak, the Poets are the favorite to win another Class 2A/1A state crown with Rutgers commit and two-way linemen Josh Blackston and senior quarterback Savion Witherspoon. The Baltimore school will try to become the third to win four straight state championships.
16. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (7-5 in 2023; 0-1 in 2024)
The Gaels (lost Pennsylania’s Bishop McDevitt, 45-15, Saturday) look to make another postseason (lost in semifinals last year) in the ultra-competitive Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference. East Carolina commit Angelo Ross (defensive back) and all-league performers Sean Curtis (Lafayette commit; offensive/defensive line) and AJ Korosz (tight end) returns for the Baltimore school.
17. FORT HILL (13-0 in 2023)
The Sentinels have dominated Class 1A (won seven of last nine state titles), and it shouldn’t change this year. Led by senior running back Jabril Daniels, the Western Maryland school seeks a second championship 4-peat.
18. CONCORDIA PREP (11-1 in 2023)
After back-to-back Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B finals (won title in 2023), the Saints make the move to the A Conference. The Towson (Md.) school hopes for a smooth transition, led by Maryland commit Sidney Stewart (defensive end/linebacker) and all-B league performer Cameron Allen-Jones (running back/linebacker).
19. MERVO (13-1 in 2023)
The Mustangs won their second Class 4A/3A state championship in three seasons last fall. Speedy wideout Justin Devaughn (Maryland), who caught the winning touchdown in last year’s state final, and senior defensive back Kasir Hicks will lead Mervo, which will challenge three-time reigning 2A/1A state champ Dunbar for the top spot in the Baltimore City league.
20. BROADNECK (11-3 in 2023)
After breaking through and reaching the Class 4A state final in 2023, the Bruins seek another opportunity this fall. The offensive backfield of running back Ian Mauldin and quarterback CJ Watkins highlight nine returning starters for the Anne Arundel County (Md.) power.
21. NORTH POINT (13-1 in 2023)
The Eagles look to reach a third straight Class 3A state final. Seniors Seth Gathers (wide receiver/defensive back) and Delaware commit Nasir Eatmon (defensive back) will anchor North Point, which will have to navigate a tough Southern Maryland Athletic Conference regular season slate.
22. STEPHEN DECATUR (14-0 in 2023)
The Seahawks made history last year winning the first state title (Class 2A) by an Eastern Shore school since 1996. With Virginia commit Davin Chandler (wide receiver/defensive back) and a veteran offensive and defensive line, Decatur hopes to make more history this fall with a championship repeat.
23. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY (9-3 in 2023)
The Millers will be again in the Class 2A state title hunt. Maryland commit Amory Hills (offensive/defensive line) is the veteran standout on a roster filled with talented underclassmen like Damon Ferguson and Koby Sarkodie.
24. HUNTINGTOWN (10-3 in 2023)
The Hurricanes will be motivated after losing in the Class 2A state final last year. West Virginia commit Evan Powell (defensive line) and senior Trent DePompa are among 16 regulars back for the Southern Maryland squad.
25. ARUNDEL (7-3 in 2023)
The Wildcats are poised to challenge Broadneck in the Anne Arundel County (Md.) league. Senior quarterback Ahmir Lowery and defensive end Brandon Gorham headline 20 returning starters.