Top 25 Maryland high school football rankings (9/15/2024)
Riverdale Baptist may have been flying under the radar during the preseason, but after this week's impressive 28-18 win over No. 3 Good Counsel, which opened the season as the No. 1 team in Maryland, Riverdale Baptist is in hiding no more.
Riverdale is vying for the mantle of the most talent rich team in the state and has climbed all the way to No. 3 in this week's Top 25 Maryland High School Football Rankings. Here are this week's complete rankings:
1. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (4-0)
Previous ranking: 1. Last week: Defeated then-No. 7 McDonogh School, 45-0.
Chase Gorman rushed for two touchdowns and University of Maryland commit Malik Washington threw for two scores as the Cavaliers successfully opened Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A (MIAA A) Conference play. Spalding plays at No. xx Calvert Hall College Friday.
2. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (2-2)
Previous ranking: 2. Last week: Lost to Duncanville (Tex.), 28-24.
Auburn University commit Bryce Deas had a rushing score and set up another touchdown with a 74-yard interception return, but the Panthers, ranked 23rd in SBLive/SI national Top 25 fell late to two-time defending Texas 6A state champ and national No. 4 Duncanville. St. Frances is at consensus national No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) Friday.
3. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (3-0)
Previous ranking: 8. Last week: Defeated then-No. 3 Our Lady of Good Counsel, 28-18.
Sophomore quarterback Kash Carter threw two touchdown passes as the Crusaders made a huge statement against the reigning Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champ Falcons. Riverdale Baptist next plays Sept. 27 against No. 13 St. Mary’s Ryken.
4. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (1-1)
Previous ranking: 4. Last week: Did not play.
DeMatha was idle after defeating Mount Zion Prep, 48-0, Sept. 8. The Stags play at Roman Catholic (Pa.) Friday.
5. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (1-2)
Previous ranking: 3. Last week: Lost to then-No. 8 Riverdale Baptist School, 28-18.
Despite another solid performance from Joseph Williams (92 yards rushing, two touchdowns), the Falcons dropped a second straight regular season decision for the first time since 2021. Good Counsel hosts defending Pennsylvania (PIAA) 6A state champ St. Joseph’s Prep Friday.
6. HENRY A. WISE (0-1)
Previous ranking: 5. Last week: Defeated Eleanor Roosevelt, 14-0
Steve Rapp gained his first victory as new Pumas coach as Temple commit DeCarlos Young had a rushing touchdown and Kameron Parker scored on a punt return. Wise hosts Parkdale Friday.
7. QUINCE ORCHARD (1-0)
Previous ranking: 6. Last week: Defeated Gaithersburg, 42-7.
The Cougars extended their regular season winning streak to 44 in their Montgomery County (Md.) league opener. Quince Orchard plays at Stone Bridge (Va.) in a non-league contest Friday.
8. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (3-1)
Previous ranking: 11. Last week: Defeated Archbishop Curley, 39-0.
The Cardinals rebounded from its loss to LaSalle College (Pa.) as Mehki Brown threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns. Calvert Hall hosts No. 1 Archbishop Spalding in a MIAA A Conference match Friday.
9. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (3-1)
Previous ranking: 7. Last week: Lost to No. 1 Archbishop Spalding, 45-0
The Eagles, minus junior quarterback Braeden Palazzo (sprained ankle) managed just 112 yards in their MIAA A final rematch with Spalding. McDonogh plays at No. 14 Loyola Blakefield Saturday.
10. GEORGETOWN PREP (2-1)
Previous ranking: 10. Last week: Defeated Eastern (D.C.), 30-6.
Freshman running back JaPhya Rouson scored two touchdowns and Malachi Streeter threw a pair of touchdown passes as the Little Hoyas rebounded from their loss to Loyola Blakefield. Georgetown hosts Benedictine College Prep (Va.) Friday.
11. DUNBAR (2-0)
Previous ranking: 13. Last week: Defeated then-No. 14 Fort Hill, 26-13.
Senior quarterback Savion Witherspoon threw for 245 yards and three touchdowns as Dunbar ended three-time reigning Class 1A state champ Fort Hill’s 22-game winning streak. Dunbar hosts Poly in its Baltimore City (Md.) league opener Friday.
12. NORTHWEST (2-0)
Previous ranking: 12. Last week: Defeated Damascus, 24-0.
The Jaguars returned two interceptions for touchdowns in their second straight shutout victory. Northwest plays at Richard Montgomery Friday.
13. ST. MARY’S RYKEN (3-0)
Previous ranking: 17. Last week: Defeated then-No. 16 Bishop McNamara, 14-9.
The Knights, the defending WCAC Metro champions, extended their winning streak to 10 with a road win over WCAC Capital foe McNamara. St. Mary’s Ryken visits Woodberry Forest (Va.) Saturday.
14. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (1-2)
Previous ranking: 11. Last week: Lost to Gonzaga College (D.C.), 41-7.
The Dons weren’t able to recover from a 28-0 at halftime deficit in their final non-league game. Loyola hosts No. 9 McDonogh School in its MIAA A Conference opener Saturday.
15. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY (2-0)
Previous ranking: 15. Last week: Defeated Hereford, 35-0.
Owen Newburns threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns as the Millers rolled in their Baltimore County (Md.) league opener. Milford Mill plays at Kenwood Friday.
16. FORT HILL (1-1)
Previous ranking: 14. Last week: Lost to then-No. 13 Dunbar, 26-13.
Three turnovers and three big Dunbar scores doomed the Sentinels in a matchup of defending state champions at Morgan State University. Fort Hill hosts Southern-Garrett Thursday.
17. BROADNECK (2-0)
Previous ranking: 19. Last week: Defeated No. 23 Arundel, 35-31.
Senior quarterback CJ Watkins accounted for four touchdowns, including a six-yard touchdown run with 1 minute, 48 seconds left in regulation for the game-winner for the Bruins. Broadneck plays at Meade Friday.
18. BISHOP MCNAMARA (1-1)
Previous ranking: 16. Last week: Lost to then-No. St. Mary’s Ryken, 14-9.
The Mustangs dropped their home opener to defending WCAC Metro champion St. Mary’s Ryken. McNamara next plays Oct. 5 at Archbishop Carroll (D.C.).
19. MIDDLETOWN (2-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked. Last week: Defeated then-No. 19 Mervo, 28-6.
Senior running back Joseph Frizzell rushed for 113 yards and Brittin Poffenbarger accounted for three scores as the Knights handled defending Class 4A/3A state champ Mervo. Middletown plays at Urbana Friday.
20. CHARLES H. FLOWERS (1-1)
Previous ranking: 20. Last week: Defeated Oxon Hill, 24-19.
The Jaguars picked their first victory in their Prince George’s County (Md.) league opener. Flowers hosts Laurel Friday.
21. STEPHEN DECATUR (1-0)
Previous ranking: 21. Last week: Defeated Queen Anne’s, 35-6.
Junior quarterback Johnny Hobgood threw for 283 yards and five touchdowns and Virginia commit Davin Chandler finished with seven catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns as the defending Class 2A state champ Seahawks won their 16th straight decision. Decatur plays at James M. Bennett Friday.
22. HUNTINGTOWN (2-0)
Previous ranking: 22. Last week: Defeated LaPlata 43-6.
Junior Gabriel Copeland rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns and Brody Whittington added 103 yards receiving as the Hurricanes remained perfect in the early season. Huntingtown hosts Westlake Friday.
23. ARUNDEL (1-1)
Previous ranking: 23. Last week: Lost to then-No. 19 Broadneck, 35-31.
Senior running back TJ Mordecai scored three touchdowns, but the Wildcats fell to Broadneck in a back-and-forth battle. Arundel hosts Crofton Friday.
24. LEONARDTOWN (2-0)
Previous ranking: 24. Last week: Defeated Thomas Stone, 35-0.
The Raiders rolled to their fifth win in the last six decisions, dating back to last season. Leonardtown plays at St. Charles Friday.
25. NORTH POINT (1-1)
Previous ranking: 25. Last week: Defeated Chopticon, 42-0.
The Eagles rebounded from their season-opening loss to Leonardtown. North Point hosts Great Mills Friday.