Top 25 Maryland high school football rankings (9/22/2024)
The dominance of top-ranked Archbishop Spalding is undeniable. For the second straight week, the two-time defending MIAA A Conference champions invoked a running clock in a shutout of team ranked inside the Top 10 of the Maryland high school football Top 25.
The Cavaliers are now 5-0 and have won their last three games by a combined score of 125-0.
Elsewhere in the Top 5, St. Frances held onto the No. 2 spot, despite falling to 2-3. Simply put, the Panthers are playing the best teams in the country and played very well this week in a 25-14 loss to Mater Dei (CA), the nation's No. 1 team. No. 3 Riverdale Baptist stayed undefeated, No. 4 DeMatha defeated a very good Roman Catholic squad out of Philadelphia and Our Lady of Good Counsel held onto the No. 5 spot despite falling to 1-3.
Here is the complete Maryland Top 25 High School Football Rankings for this week:
1. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (5-0)
Previous ranking: 1. Last week: Defeated then-No. 8 Calvert Hall College, 35-0.
University of Maryland commit Malik Washington accounted for four scores, including a touchdown catch as the Cavaliers won their 18th consecutive decision in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A (MIAA A) Conference play (including playoffs). Spalding hosts Gilman School Friday.
2. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (2-3)
Previous ranking: 2. Last week: Lost to Mater Dei (Calif.), 25-14.
The Panthers were unable to overcome four turnovers and a 25-0 deficit against the nation’s No. 1 team in their second loss in California in three weeks. St. Frances plays at St. Thomas More (Conn.) Saturday.
3. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (3-0)
Previous ranking: 3. Last week: Did not play.
The Crusaders were idle after its huge victory at defending Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champions Our Lady of Good Counsel Sept. 13. Riverdale Baptist hosts No. 13 St. Mary’s Ryken Friday.
4. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (2-1)
Previous ranking: 4. Last week: Defeated Roman Catholic (Pa.), 49-12.
The Stags handed Roman Catholic its first loss as senior quarterback and Marshall commit Denzel Gardner accounted for five touchdowns. The Stags play at Ohio’s Massillon Washington Friday.
5. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (1-3)
Previous ranking: 5. Last week: Lost to St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.), 21-19.
Sophomore quarterback Jackson Rice’s three touchdown passes wasn’t enough as Good Counsel dropped its third straight decision. Good Counsel plays at Stone Bridge (Va.) Friday.
6. HENRY A. WISE (2-1)
Previous ranking: 6. Last week: Defeated Parkdale, 48-0.
The Pumas built a 41-0 first half advantage en route to their fifth straight shutout victory in Prince George’s County (Md.) league play. Wise plays at Oxon Hill Friday.
7. QUINCE ORCHARD (3-0)
Previous ranking: 7. Last week: Defeated Stone Bridge (Va.), 10-0.
T.J. Jackson’s 30-yard touchdown pass to Josiah Teasley in the second quarter and Evan Church’s fourth quarter field goal was all the Cougars needed for its 45th straight regular season win. Quince Orchard hosts Winston Churchill Friday.
8. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (4-1)
Previous ranking: 9. Last week: Defeated then-No. 14 Loyola Blakefield, 28-7.
Michael Tan’s 90-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter capped four rushing touchdowns by the Eagles in their first MIAA A win of the season. McDonogh hosts St. Mary’s Friday.
9. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (3-2)
Previous ranking: 8. Last week: Lost to No. 1 Archbishop Spalding, 35-0.
The Cardinals suffered their first shutout loss at home since 2019 and fifth straight overall to Spalding. Calvert Hall hosts Mount St. Joseph Friday.
10. DUNBAR (3-0)
Previous ranking: 11. Last week: Defeated Poly, 42-0.
The Poets scored all 42 points in the first half as they extended their winning streak to 42. Dunbar plays at City College Thursday.
11. GEORGETOWN PREP (2-2)
Previous ranking: 10. Last week: Lost to Benedictine College Prep (Va.), 24-7.
Japhya Rouson’s late fourth quarter score was the only touchdown for the Little Hoyas, who committed four turnovers. Georgetown plays at Woodberry Forest (Va.) Friday.
12. NORTHWEST (3-0)
Previous ranking: 12. Last week: Defeated Damascus, 24-0.
The Jaguars have yet to allow a score as Van Mahoney and Isaiah Taylor each rushed for two touchdowns. Northwest hosts Seneca Valley Friday.
13. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY (3-0)
Previous ranking: 15. Last week: Defeated Kenwood, 48-0.
The Millers posted their second straight shutout win in Baltimore County (Md.) league play as Damon Ferguson scored three touchdowns. Milford Mill hosts Franklin Friday.
14. ST. MARY’S RYKEN (3-1)
Previous ranking: 13. Last week: Lost to Woodberry Forest (Va.), 31-7.
The Knights fell for the first time in 2024 as Malachi Milburn’s fumble recovery in the end zone in the fourth quarter was their only points. Ryken plays at No. 3 Riverdale Baptist School Friday.
15. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (1-3)
Previous ranking: 14. Last week: Lost to then-No. 9 McDonogh School, 28-7.
The Dons dropped their MIAA A opener as Brad Seiss’ 23-yard touchdown pass to Jesse Legree was their only score. Loyola plays at Concordia Prep Saturday.
16. FORT HILL (2-1)
Previous ranking: 16. Last week: Defeated Southern-Garrett, 49-0.
The Sentinels won their 22nd consecutive home match as Jabril Daniels and Carson Bender each scored two touchdowns. Fort Hill hosts Hollidaysburg (Pa.) Friday.
17. BROADNECK (3-0)
Previous ranking: 17. Last week: Defeated Meade 49-21.
Senior quarterback CJ Watkins threw for four touchdowns as the Bruins improved to 2-0 in Anne Arundel County (Md.) league play. Broadneck hosts Glen Burnie Friday.
18. BISHOP MCNAMARA (1-1)
Previous ranking: 18. Last week: Did not play.
The Mustangs were off after losing to defending WCAC Metro champion St. Mary’s Ryken Sept. 14. McNamara plays at William Penn (Pa.) Friday.
19. MIDDLETOWN (3-0)
Previous ranking: 19. Last week: Defeated Urbana, 20-15.
Brittin Poffenbarger’s 1-yard score in the fourth quarter and Ryan McLister’s interception in the final seconds lifted the Knights to victory. Middletown plays at Boonsboro Friday.
20. CHARLES H. FLOWERS (2-1)
Previous ranking: 20. Last week: Defeated Laurel, 50-8.
Freshman quarterback Ziggy Imhotep ran for a touchdown and threw for another and Kodi Gardner added two rushing scores as the Jaguars won their second straight. Flowers plays at DuVal Friday.
21. STEPHEN DECATUR (3-0)
Previous ranking: 21. Last week: Defeated James M. Bennett, 45-0.
The Seahawks ran their winning streak to 17 as junior Vernon Deshields scored three touchdowns. Decatur plays at Snow Hill Friday.
22. HUNTINGTOWN (3-0)
Previous ranking: 22. Last week: Defeated Westlake, 16-6.
The Hurricanes remained undefeated as Gabriel Copeland rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown and quarterback Dominic Hickman added 204 combined yards passing and rushing. Huntingtown hosts Patuxent Friday.
23. ARUNDEL (2-1)
Previous ranking: 23. Last week: Defeated Crofton, 62-26.
Senior quarterback Amir Watkins threw for 343 yards and four touchdowns for the Wildcats, who rebounded from a close loss to Broadneck Sept. 13. Arundel plays at Northeast Friday.
24. LEONARDTOWN (3-0)
Previous ranking: 24. Last week: Defeated St. Charles, 12-6.
Jameson Dyson’s fourth quarter score and a defensive stand in the waning seconds lifted the Raiders to their first 3-0 start since 2013. Leonardtown plays at Great Mills Friday.
25. NORTH POINT (2-1)
Previous ranking: 25. Last week: Defeated Great Mills, 28-0.
The Eagles posted their second consecutive shutout triumph as Nasir Eatmon and Damien Brown each scored a pair of touchdowns. North Point plays at LaPlata Thursday.