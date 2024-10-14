Top 25 Maryland high school football state rankings (10/14/2024)
Top-ranked Archbishop Spalding, which continues to climb in national rankings, continued a historic season in the MIAA A Conference, Maryland's top private school league, with its fifth straight shutout of league foe. With just two conference games to play, the Cavaliers are attempting to become the first MIAA A team to go through an entire regular season without allowing a single point.
The majority of this week's Top 25 remained the same from last week, with Paint Branch entering the rankings at No. 19. Calvert Hall, previously No. 9, dropped two spots after a loss to No. 8 McDonogh, which opened the door for Dunbar and Georgetown Prep to enter the Top 10, at No. 9 and No. 10 respectively.
TOP 25 MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (8-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Last week: Defeated Concordia Prep, 47-0.
The Cavaliers posted their fifth straight shutout in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference (MIAA A) play as University of Maryland commit Malik Washington accounted for three touchdowns. Spalding next hosts No. 14 Loyola Blakefield Oct. 25.
2. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (4-3)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated Hun School (N.J.), 37-6.
Tristan Sabb tossed three touchdown passes and Jaylin Solomon ran for a score and threw for another as the Panthers handed Hun its first loss. St. Frances plays at Center Grove (Ind.) Friday.
3. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (4-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Defeated Elder (Ohio), 28-27.
Sophomore quarterback Kash Carter (267 yards) threw a 2-point conversion pass to Emmanuel Dyson in overtime, lifting the undefeated Crusaders. Riverdale next plays at Hayfield (Va.) Oct. 25.
4. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (5-1)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Defeated Gonzaga College (D.C.), 28-14.
Maryland commit Bud Coombs, Denzel Gardner (Marshall), Michael Boxley and Elijah Lee each scored rushing touchdowns as the Stags won their Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division opener. DeMatha plays No. 5 Our Lady of Good Counsel at the Prince George’s (Md.) Sports Complex Friday.
5. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (4-3)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Defeated St. John’s College (D.C.), 28-13.
The defending Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division champ Falcons began their title defense as senior wideout DaMarion Fowlkes (Pittsburgh commit) had four catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Good Counsel plays No. 4 DeMatha Catholic at the Prince George’s (Md.) Sports Complex Friday.
6. HENRY A. WISE (5-1)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Defeated DuVal, 61-0.
Temple commit Decarlos Young rushed for three scores and Derae Edwards caught a pair of touchdown passes as the Pumas won their 16th straight decision in Prince George’s County (Md.) league play. Wise plays at No. 18 Charles H. Flowers Friday.
7. QUINCE ORCHARD (6-0)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Defeated Seneca Valley, 48-0.
The Cougars won their 48th straight regular season decision as Travon Jackson threw three touchdown passes and Iverson Howard ran for three scores. Quince Orchard hosts Richard Montgomery Thursday.
8. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (7-1)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Defeated then-No. 9 Calvert Hall College, 37-17.
The Eagles claimed sole possession of second in the MIAA A as junior running back Mason Graham scored a pair of touchdowns and Aidan Zoeller converted three field goals. McDonogh hosts Concordia Prep Saturday.
9. DUNBAR (6-0)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Defeated Patterson, 46-0.
Senior quarterback Savion Witherspoon threw three scoring passes as the Poets extended their winning streak to 45. Dunbar plays Mervo at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Saturday.
10. GEORGETOWN PREP (3-2)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: Defeated Landon School, 28-21.
Freshman JaPhya Rouson scored two touchdowns, including the game-winner with 7 minutes left in regulation as the Little Hoyas won their Interstate Athletic Conference opener. Georgetown Prep hosts St. Albans School (D.C.) Friday.
11. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (4-3)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Lost to No. 8 McDonogh School, 37-17.
The Cardinals were unable to overcome a 30-3 second half deficit as Chris Hewitt had a 94-yard kickoff return. Calvert Hall plays at St. Mary’s Friday.
12. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY (6-0)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: Defeated Catonsville, 53–0.
The Millers remained undefeated as Michael Smith rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown. Milford Mill plays at Woodlawn Thursday.
13. ST. MARY’S RYKEN (4-1)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: Defeated St. Paul VI Catholic (Va.), 14-12.
Junior running back Juju Bradley scored both touchdowns as the Knights won their Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Metro Division opener. Ryken hosts Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.) Friday.
14. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (4-3)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: Defeated St. Mary’s, 27-6.
Brad Seiss threw a pair of touchdown passes to Khary Adams and Jesse Legree added an interception return for another score as the Dons extended their win streak to three. Loyola plays at Mount St. Joseph Saturday.
15. BROADNECK (6-0)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: Defeated Old Mill, 38-10.
The Bruins inched closer to the Anne Arundel County (Md.) league title as Ian Mauldin rushed for 166 yards and three touchdowns. Broadneck plays at Annapolis Friday.
16. BISHOP MCNAMARA (4-1)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: Defeated Cornerstone Christian (Tex.), 20-10.
The Mustangs won their final non-league match before starting Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division play. McNamara hosts St. John’s College (D.C.) Saturday.
17. CHARLES H. FLOWERS (5-1)
Previous rank: 18
Last week: Defeated Bowie, 46-0.
Ziggy Imhotep threw two scoring passes as the Jaguars recorded their third straight shutout to extend their win streak to five. Flowers hosts No. 6 Henry A. Wise Friday.
18. PATUXENT (6-0)
Previous rank: 19
Last week: Defeated Great Mills, 42-14.
The Panthers continued setting the pace in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference as Navy commit Evan Blouir accounted for 467 yards and three touchdowns. Patuxent plays at Northern-Calvert Thursday.
19. PAINT BRANCH (5-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated then-No. 12 Northwest, 7-0.
Alijah Bah’s fourth quarter touchdown run was the game’s only score as the Panthers gained their first-ever win over previously undefeated Northwest. Paint Branch hosts James Hubert Blake Friday.
20. NORTHWEST (5-1)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: Lost to Paint Branch, 7-0.
A fourth quarter fumble led to the game’s only touchdown (first points allowed this season by the Jaguars) by Paint Branch, which gained its first-ever win over its Montgomery County (Md.) rival. Northwest hosts Winston Churchill Friday.
21. FORT HILL (4-2)
Previous rank: 20
Last week: Defeated Mountain Ridge, 56-3.
Brandon Younger rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns as the Sentinels rebounded from their first home loss in more than a decade (lost to Virginia’s Briar Woods on Oct. 4). Fort Hill hosts World of Inquiry School (N.Y.) Saturday.
22. STEPHEN DECATUR (6-0)
Previous rank: 21
Last week: Defeated Kent Island, 52-0.
The Seahawks won their 20th consecutive game as Johnny Hobgood passed for 257 yards and three touchdowns. Decatur plays at North Caroline Thursday.
23. ARUNDEL (5-1)
Previous rank: 23
Last week: Defeated Meade, 63-21.
The Wildcats closed with a 49-7 run for their fourth consecutive 60-plus point effort. Arundel hosts Old Mill Friday.
24. LINGANORE (6-0)
Previous rank: 24
Last week: Defeated Frederick, 49-14.
The Lancers hit the 40-point plateau for the fifth time in six decisions, scoring on their first five possessions. Linganore plays at Middletown Friday.
25. OAKDALE (4-2)
Previous rank: 25
Last week: Defeated Governor Thomas Johnson, 54-21.
The Bears rushed for 392 yards in their rout of Thomas Johnson as Alex Rodriguez and Taylen Caliskan each had two rushing scores. Oakdale hosts Walkersville Friday.