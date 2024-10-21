Top 25 Maryland high school football state rankings (10/21/2024)
Top-ranked Archbishop Spalding had a bye last week, but it was a great week three other teams in the Top 5, as No. 2 St. Frances routed Indiana power Center Grove, 48-10, No. 2 DeMatha dominated the latest edition of its WCAC rivalry with Good Counsel (previously No. 5), and No. 3 Riverdale Baptist traveled to Durham, North Carolina and posted a 44-6 win over the Southern School of Energy and Sustainability.
Rounding out the Top 5, Wise replaced Good Counsel at No. 5 after a 28-7 win over then-No. 17 Flowers. The biggest shakeup occurred near the bottom of the rankings and it involved two Anne Arundel County programs. Annapolis (6-1) moved into our rankings at No. 21 after its 27-26 win over then-No. 15 Broadneck. The Bruins dropped back to No. 22.
TOP 25 MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (8-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Idle.
The Cavaliers had the week off after outscoring its first eight opponents, 331-24, with six straight shutouts. Spalding hosts Loyola Blakefield Friday.
2. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (5-3)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated Center Grove (Ind.), 48-10.
The Panthers won their third straight as junior reserve quarterback Jae’Oyn Williams ran for three touchdowns and threw for another in the second half. St. Frances plays at Clearwater (Fla.) Central Catholic Friday.
3. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (6-1)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Defeated then-No. 5 Good Counsel, 35-7.
The Stags won their sixth straight as Marshall commit Denzel Gardner threw touchdown passes to Joshua Parker and Penn State commit Lavar Keys, and Noah Chambers (Virginia Tech) returned an interception for a touchdown. DeMatha plays at St. John’s College (D.C.) Saturday.
4. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (7-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Defeated Southern School of Energy and Sustainability (N.C.), 44-6.
The Crusaders went to Durham where they built a 38-0 halftime advantage to remain undefeated. Riverdale plays at Hayfield (Va.) Friday.
5. HENRY A. WISE (6-1)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Defeated then-No. 17 Charles H. Flowers, 28-7.
Junior quarterback Eric Wedge threw three touchdowns - all in the first half - as the Pumas claimed sole possession of first in the Prince George’s County (Md.) 4A league. Wise plays at Bowie Friday.
6. QUINCE ORCHARD (7-0)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Defeated Richard Montgomery, 64-0.
Iverson Howard scored three rushing touchdowns in the first half and Michigan State commit Aydan West had a 20-yard interception return score and a 90-yard kickoff return for another touchdown as the Cougars remained undefeated. Quince Orchard hosts No. 16 Northwest Friday.
7. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (4-4)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Defeated St. John’s College (D.C.), 28-13.
Lost to then-No. 4 DeMatha Catholic, 35-7.
The Falcons were unable to overcome a 28-0 deficit as Joe Williams’ 5-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter were their only points in the rematch of last year’s Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Capital Division title game. Good Counsel next hosts Gonzaga College (D.C.) on Nov. 1.
8. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (7-1)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Idle.
The Eagles were off after defeating Calvert Hall College on Oct. 11 for their fourth consecutive victory. McDonogh hosts Concordia Prep Saturday.
9. DUNBAR (7-0)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Defeated Mervo, 42-27.
In a game played at Morgan State University, the defending Class 2A/1A champ Poets toppled reigning 4A/3A champ Mervo behind three touchdowns from Cole Floyd. Dunbar plays at Carver Vocational-Technical Friday.
10. GEORGETOWN PREP (4-2)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Defeated St. Albans School (D.C.), 25-20.
The Little Hoyas rallied from a 14-0 deficit as JaPhya Rouson scored two touchdowns and junior Luke Bowen connected on a pair of field goals. Georgetown Prep hosts St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes School (Va.) Saturday.
11. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (5-3)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: Defeated St. Mary’s, 38-3.
The Cardinals surpassed its 2023 win total (4) while posting its largest win margin in a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference game since 2019. Calvert Hall plays at Gilman School Friday.
12. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY (7-0)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: Defeated Woodlawn, 55–0.
Owen Newberns threw three touchdown passes and Michael Smith added a pair of rushing scores as the Millers surpassed the 50-point mark for the second straight game. Milford Mill hosts Perry Hall Friday.
13. ST. MARY’S RYKEN (5-2)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: Defeated Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.), 38-7.
The Knights improved to 2-0 in WCAC Metro play as sophomore Malachi Milburn scored on runs of 43, 23, and 54 yards in the second half. Ryken hosts St. John Paul the Great Catholic (Va.) Friday.
14. PATUXENT (7-0)
Previous rank: 18
Last week: Defeated Northern-Calvert, 55-24.
Senior quarterback Evan Blouir threw for 323 yards and six touchdowns and Keiden Gutierrez caught eight passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns as the Panthers won for the 15th time in their last 16 regular season decisions. Patuxent hosts Leonardtown Friday.
15. PAINT BRANCH (6-1)
Previous rank: 19
Last week: Defeated James Hubert Blake, 35-7.
The Panthers impressively followed their historic first win over Northwest as Alijah Bah had three rushing touchdowns. Paint Branch plays at Montgomery Blair Friday.
16. NORTHWEST (6-1)
Previous rank: 20
Last week: Defeated Winston Churchill, 21-20.
David Davis had a rushing touchdown and threw two scoring passes to Cam Nti as the Jaguars held off Churchill. Northwest plays at No. 6 Quince Orchard Friday.
17. LINGANORE (7-0)
Previous rank: 24
Last week: Defeated Middletown, 40-34.
Bradly Matthews rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns, including a 10-yard scoring run in the second overtime as the Lancers outlasted Middletown. Linganore plays at Governor Thomas Johnson Friday.
18. FORT HILL (4-2)
Previous rank: 21
Last week: Defeated World of Inquiry School (N.Y.), 52-0.
The Sentinels out-gained World of Inquiry, 443-125, en route to an easy victory. Fort Hill plays at Smithsburg Friday.
19. STEPHEN DECATUR (6-0)
Previous rank: 22
Last week: Defeated North Caroline, 48-0.
Junior quarterback Johnny Hobgood threw for 212 yards and four touchdowns as the Seahawks posted their fifth consecutive shutout win. Decatur hosts Wicomico Friday.
20. OAKDALE (4-2)
Previous rank: 25
Last week: Defeated Walkersville, 48-20.
Taylan Caliskan rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns as the Bears won their third consecutive match. Oakdale plays at Urbana Friday.
21. ANNAPOLIS (6-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated then-No. 15 Broadneck, 27-26.
Senior running back Tyler Womack scored two touchdowns as the Panthers pulled into a tie for first place in the Anne Arundel County (Md.) league. Annapolis plays at Severn Run Friday.
22. BROADNECK (6-1)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: Lost to Annapolis, 27-26.
The Bruins nearly wiped out a 27-7 deficit, but Annapolis knocked down a pass in the end zone on the game’s final play for its first win in the series since 2016. Broadneck hosts North County Friday.
23. ARUNDEL (6-1)
Previous rank: 23
Last week: Defeated Old Mill, 42-0.
Five players scored for the Wildcats, who moved into a three-way tie for first with Annapolis and Broadneck in the Anne Arundel County (Md.) league. Arundel plays at South River Friday.
24. BISHOP MCNAMARA (4-3)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: Lost to St. John’s College (D.C.), 28-0.
The Mustangs dropped their WCAC Capital Division opener as the Forestville (Md.) school hasn’t won a league match since 2016. McNamara plays at Gonzaga College (D.C.) Saturday.
25. CHARLES H. FLOWERS (5-2)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: Lost to then-No. 6 Henry A. Wise, 28-7.
The Jaguars suffered their biggest loss to Prince George’s County (Md.) league rival Wise since 2016 as Adrian Flavors’ scored the only touchdown. Flowers plays at Parkdale Saturday.