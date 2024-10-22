Vote: Maryland High School Football Player of the Week? (10/21/2024)
The 2024 Maryland high school football regular season is rapidly progressing to its later stages, yet the string of great performances is showing no signs of slowing down. We have another great of nominees for this week's Maryland High School Football Player of the Week honor.
Here are this week's nominees:
Cameron Allen-Jones, Aberdeen
The senior linebacker had 11 tackles and a sack in Aberdeen's 47-6 victory over Rising Sun.
Evan Blouir, Patuxent
The senior quarterback who's committed to the Naval Academy, completed 18-of-20 passes for 323 yards and six touchdowns and carried the ball 20 times for 120 yards and a score in Patuxent's 55-24 win over Northern-Calvert.
Terrez Boothe, Aberdeen
The senior caught five passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns in Aberdeen's win over Rising Sun.
Christopher Brown, St. Charles
Brown, a senior linebacker, had 10 tackles in St. Charles' 34-0 victory over La Plata.
DeAngelo Bryant, Central
Bryant, a junior quarterback, completed 14-of-22 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns in Central's 23-12 victory over Fairmont Heights.
Kian Bush, Great Mills
The sophomore quarterback went 15-of-22 for 275 yards and two touchdowns in Great Mills' 31-15 victory over Calvert.
Tymond Foxx, Largo
The junior running back had 34 carries for 238 yards and four touchdowns in Largo's 30-26 victory over Friendly.
Timothy Freelon, Westlake
The junior linebacker finished with 13 tackles and a sack in Westlake's 46-0 victory over Thomas Stone.
Dylan James, Bel Air
James, a sophomore, finished with eight carries for 137 yards and a touchdown in Bel Air's 31-3 victory over Elkton.
Mckai Minor, Great Mills
The sophomore finished with five receptions for 135 yards in Great Mills' victory over Calvert.
Mike O'Connor, Easton
The senior quarterback went 12-for-20 for 178 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 174 yards and a score in Easton's 27-26 victory over Queen Anne's.
Bryant Noubissie, North Hagerstown
Noubissie, a junior linebacker, finished with 12 tackes (five solo) and a sack in North Hagerstown's 26-24 victory over Brunswick.
Glen Vinson, Frederick Douglass
The senior had 11 carries for 131 yards and two touchdowns and made nine tackles in Douglass' 44-0 victory over Crossland.
Tyler Womack, Annapolis
The senior running back had 34 carries for 232 yards and two touchdowns in Annapolis' 27-26 victory over previously undefeated Broadneck.
Jayden Yates, St. James Academy
Yates, a junior quarterback, threw for 109 yards and ran 13 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns in St. James' 37-34 victory over Virginia Academy (Va.).