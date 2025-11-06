Largo Sophomore Football Star Amir Belton Continues a Three-Generation Legacy of Greatness in Maryland
Sometimes in life, the best is saved for last.
A Legacy Three Generations Strong
In the 50's, James Hamilton set a 4x100 relay record at the Penn Relays. He was also a Negro League sandlot catcher for the Vista Yankees. In the 70's, Darryl Hamilton starred in football and track at Bladensburg High. His son, Tracy Belton, a trendsetter in Arena Football, was a standout in football and basketball at Largo High- 2A/1A in Prince George’s County, Maryland.
Now, here comes, Tracy's son, Amir, a sophomore star on the Largo varsity football team. According to the grandfather, " Amir is much bigger and faster than me and his father at his age. When he matures in his body and mind, he's going to be something special."
Early Start and Steady Guidance
At age two, Amir Belton was introduced to football.
The foundation for football and track started with the Old Mill Patriots and Fasst Track.
Avoiding the negative entrapments, his family always tell him to keep going and ignore the haters.
Remarkably, he became a varsity starter as a freshman at Largo. Amir accumulated 800 all purpose yards, five touchdowns, six PBUs, two interceptions and 20 tackles. He runs a 11.4 in the 100 meters. In practice, he's a joy to watch and he's the leader of his position group.
Amir was selected first team All County and Region in 2024. "He's a phenomenal athlete, given an opportunity to impact the game in all three phases. This strategy gives Largo the best chance to win, and allow his talent to be on full display for college coaches," said Head Coach Derron Thomas.
Recruiting Interest and Daily Discipline
The sophomore sensation is the fastest player representing the 5-4 Largo Lions with several D1 offers. To name a few: Penn State, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Maryland and James Madison.
A day in the life of Amir Belton consist of waking up at 5:30am, getting dressed, taking care of his hygiene and making breakfast. School starts at 7:15 am. Classes conclude at 2:10pm.
Next stop. Straight to study hall to watch film followed by 2 1/2 hours of practice." Amir practice hard so the game can be easy," says Tracy, his defensive back coach.
Maintaining a 3.5 GPA, this two sport student/athlete loves Math, his food intake is mainly an abundance of proteins. Outside of sports he indulges in video games.
Amir's not boastful, but very confident in his talent. "Of course, I'm the best," he utters. Lifting weights is a lifestyle while training with supplemental strength and conditioning trainer Martin Gibson and his father.
With blazing speed, Amir has ran back five kickoffs for touchdowns, thus far. What goes through Amir's mind after catching a kickoff or a punt is self explanatory. " I have to trust my blockers and when that hole opens, I have to hit it," he explains.
October Momentum: A Month to Remember
In a 39-6 blowout at Fairmont Heights, the Lions started the month of October in top fashion. Amir ran back a kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown. If you blink twice he's already scored. Says Amir, "my confidence comes from watching his favorite player's highlights before game time to perform like them."
Against Central for homecoming, the Falcons were rocked, 62- 28. A punt return for a touchdown by Amir was nullified for a holding penalty. His spectacular two handed catch over two defenders was a Kodak moment. Falcons head coach remembers both scenarios. "In spite of the penalty, both plays were great. Amir and my kid are the best track sprinters in the county, "says Coach Alston.
On October 25, the Lions traveled to Surrattsville High. Their gridiron demonstration was uncontested, winning 46-6. Amir had a superb performance. He caught three catches for 146 yards, one interception and scored on a 81 yard bomb from Akeem Jarvis, a junior quarterback.
Surrattsville's head coach Leroy Williams recognized Amir's untapped potential during the summertime 7 on 7 League at Laurel High School. "As soon as you look at the quarterback, he's gone. We tried to contain him, but our corner did what he wanted to do. Amir's fast, got talent and good coach"
Brotherhood and Senior Night Celebration
Two favorite teammates, Amir Belton and Tymond Foxx and the Lions had a party against Friendly High School securing another victory, 44-0.
Foxx, a senior running back, reached a 4,000 yard rushing milestone and scored repeatedly. Before Amir's first quarter minor injury on defense, he ran a jet sweep motion play for the first down on the second offensive play in the first quarter. At 5:46 in the first quarter, Amir scored on a new play the Lions offensive coordinator added with him at running back."It's called an outside zone run," says Amir. The Lions led 8-0 and the rest was cake walk.
The relationship between Belton and Foxx is unbreakable. "Amir's like a little brother, we have each other's back before, during and after the games," says Foxx. In defeat, they learn from it, reflect on what they did wrong, watch film, have open conversation and practice to better themselves for the upcoming game.
Coach Thomas mentioned how fortunate they were to get Amir.
"At the end of the day, it was Largo ties, both parents graduated from Largo and his grandfather worked at the school. Amir could have gone anywhere, but he's a Largo kid who chose to stay home and represent his community. That's very admirable in these times, and in my opinion, it's working well for him and our program."
Thomas, a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, respectfully stated that he must give props to Amir's parents- Tracy Belton and Keisha Braxton. "They are doing a great job," says Thomas. Defining Amir in three words, he says, "Well mannered, fast and competitive."
Under the tutelage of Coach Thomas, Largo has yet to produce a pro. At 5'11, 170 pounds, Amir may be the first.
Ayana Ball-Ward, the Lions athletic director praises Amir.
"His teammates look to him not only for direction, but also for encouragement knowing that he values teamwork and fairness."
Pride, Community, and the Road Ahead
Amir's primary mission is to make a name for himself, his team, community and help Largo High win a state title. He likes his nickname, "Mr. Ever Ready." Like father, like son, Amir wears Number 6. Says Tracy, a former UMass All American, "There's no room for the accolades, but in time, when son is finished, we will have a room for both. It's a family affair."
First round playoffs starts Friday vs. Crossland High at home. Showtime!!!