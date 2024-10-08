Vote: Maryland High School Football Player of the Week (10/8/2024)
It's time to reveal another group of nominees for the Maryland High School Football Player of the Week as we've reached the midway point of the 2024 regular season.
Please review our list of candidates and vote the one you find most deserving.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Brayden Brashear of Great Mills.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Connor Adams, Old Mill
Adams, who’s committed to Furman University, had 14 carries for 222 yards and a touchdown in Old Mill’s 35-21 victory over Crofton.
Braeden Palazzo, McDonogh School
The junior quarterback went 14-of-18 for 328 yards and five touchdowns in McDonogh’s 44-13 victory over Mount St. Joseph.
Evan Blouir, Patuxent
Blouir, a senior quarterback committed to Navy, went 10-for-10 for 203 yards and five touchdowns in Patuxent’s 63-6 win over Chopticon.
Malachi Bryant, Owings Mills
Bryant, a senior wide receiver, had eight catches for 186 yards and three touchdowns in Owings Mills’ 40-0 win over Towson.
Ty Bussard, Severn School
The junior quarterback completed 21-of-32 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns in Severn’s 31-17 victory over Boys’ Latin School.
C.J. Crump, Perry Hall
Crump had three receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns in Perry Hall’s 57-32 victory over Catonsville.
Faheem Delane, Our Lady of Good Counsel
The senior safety who’s committed to Ohio State University, had seven tackles, an interception and a 57-yard punt return for a touchdown in Good Counsel’s 46-8 win over Glen Burnie.
Cole Floyd, Dunbar
Floyd, a senior running back, had seven carries for 185 yards and two touchdowns in Dunbar’s 52-0 victory over Edmondson-Westside.
Mason Gibson, Loyola Blakefield
The senior linebacker finished with 16 tackles in the Dons’ 19-7 victory over Gilman School.
Noel Norman-Williams, Old Mill
The senior linebacker had 20 tackles in the Patriots’ victory over Crofton.
Tristan Penn, Digital Harbor
Penn, a junior linebacker, finished with 13 tackles in Digital Harbor’s 28-6 victory over Patterson.
Michael Robinson, Edgewood
Robinson, a junior, rushed for 273 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 126 yards and three scores in Edgewood’s 30-14 win over Joppatowne.
Christian Russell, Snow Hill
The senior linebacker had 17 tackles and five sacks in Snow Hill’s 42-6 victory over Washington.
Jayden Yates, St. James School
The junior quarterback completed 14-of-19 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 110 yards and a score in St. James’ 37-33 win over Allegany.
DeCarlos Young, Henry A. Wise
Young, who’s committed to Temple, had two carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns in Wise’s 53-0 victory over Laurel.