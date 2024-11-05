Vote: Maryland High School Football Player of the Week? (11/5/2024)
An incredible 2024 Maryland high school football regular season has come to a close with another big week of incredible performances by teams and individuals. As postseason play gets underway this week, we invite you to vote for this week's 2024 Maryland High School Football Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Damon Ferguson at Milford Mill.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Evan Blouir, Patuxent
Blouir, a senior, completed 20-of-27 passes for 293 yards a touchdown and ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns in Patuxent’s 35-14 victory over Calvert.
Tahzay Brown, Old Mill
The junior had six catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns in Old Mill’s 32-27 win over Meade.
Landon Cawley, Huntingtown
Cawley, a senior, rushed 13 times for 154 yards and three touchdowns in Huntingtown’s 42-29 victory over Northern-Calvert.
Nadir Degree, Eleanor Roosevelt
Degree, a junior linebacker, had 15 tackles in Eleanor Roosevelt’s 36-8 win over Bowie.
David Grayton, Williamsport
Grayson, a junior, had two catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns in Williamsport’s 14-12 victory over Manchester Valley.
Kyree Griffin, Mountain Ridge
Griffin, a senior, finished with 11 carries for 152 yards and three touchdowns in Mountain Ridge’s 56-3 victory over Keyser (West Va.).
Terrell Hearn, Perry Hall
Hearn, a senior, completed 11-of-13 passes for 262 yards and five touchdowns in Perry Hall’s 46-6 victory over Kenwood.
Sammy Makins, Gwynn Park
Makins, a freshman quarterback, finished 11 of 17 for 362 yards and five touchdowns in Gwynn Park’s 42-6 victory over Largo.
Trey Mancini, Old Mill
The senior quarterback completed 20-of-31 passes for 323 yards and four touchdowns in Old Mill’s 32-27 victory over Meade.
Lamar Mungo, Atholton
Mungo, a senior running back, had 16 carries for 224 yards and four touchdowns in Atholton’s 27-26 victory over Marriotts Ridge.
Lazaro Ribalta, Hammond
Ribalta, a junior, finished with 228 total yards in Hammond’s 34-10 victory over Centennial.
Manny Rodrigues, South Carroll
The senior linebacker finished with 14 tackles (seven solo) in South Carroll’s 10-7 victory over Francis Scott Key.
Christopher Williams, Randallstown
The junior had four catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns in Randallstown’s 48-0 victory over Loch Raven.
Jaidon Williams, Franklin
Williams, a junior defensive linemen, had nine tackles including four sacks in Franklin’s 55-0 victory over Woodlawn.
Joseph Williams, Our Lady of Good Counsel
Williams, a senior running back, had 24 carries for 210 yards and two touchdowns in Good Counsel’s 21-0 win over Gonzaga College (D.C.)
Wayne Henry, St. Frances Academy
The Auburn commit had himself a night in the Panthers 30-3 romp over then No. 3 nationally ranked IMG Academy at Morgan State. Henry score two defensive touchdowns, returning a fumble recovery 71 yards and taking a pick six 79 yards.