Vote: Which Montgomery County Boys Basketball Team Performed The Best in February?
The month of February is over, and the MPSSAA high school basketball playoffs have begun in the state of Maryland. Many of the top teams look to finish the season with a title in College Park.
Now is the time to decide: Which Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) boys basketball team performed the best in the month of February? Here are five options:
Blake
Blake has proven themselves to be the best public school team in the county, as they just won the Boys County Championship over Northwest. Bengals star sophomore Baba Oladutun continues to amaze everyone in the area with his scoring abilities.
Northwest
Northwest ended the regular season on a high note as they finished as the top team in the 4A West division. First-year head coach CJ Jenkins led the Jaguars to the Boys County Championship Game.
Whitman
Whitman also ended the regular season on a high note, as they went on to clinch the Central Division. Vikings head coach Chris Lun set a major milestone by winning his 300th career game on February 21st.
Springbrook
Springbrook finished the regular season as the top school in the 3A/2A Division. Blue Devils head coach Miriam Tesfamikael has done a remarkable job as her team clinched a first-round bye in the 4A North Region II.
Richard Montgomery
Richard Montgomery finished as another one of the top teams in the county as they also clinched a first-round bye in 4A North Region II. Last month, Rockets junior point guard Tavares "Boogie" Vaughn-Cooper reached a career milestone by joining the 1,000-point club.