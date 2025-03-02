High School

Vote: Which Montgomery County Boys Basketball Team Performed The Best in February?

Here are five contenders to consider from one of Maryland high school basketball's most competitive county leagues

Harry Lichtman

Richard Montgomery is a contender for the top team in Montgomery County boys basketball for the month of February.
Richard Montgomery is a contender for the top team in Montgomery County boys basketball for the month of February. / Richard Montgomery Basketball Instagram

The month of February is over, and the MPSSAA high school basketball playoffs have begun in the state of Maryland. Many of the top teams look to finish the season with a title in College Park.

Now is the time to decide: Which Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) boys basketball team performed the best in the month of February? Here are five options:

Blake

Blake has proven themselves to be the best public school team in the county, as they just won the Boys County Championship over Northwest. Bengals star sophomore Baba Oladutun continues to amaze everyone in the area with his scoring abilities.

Northwest

Northwest ended the regular season on a high note as they finished as the top team in the 4A West division. First-year head coach CJ Jenkins led the Jaguars to the Boys County Championship Game.

Whitman

Whitman also ended the regular season on a high note, as they went on to clinch the Central Division. Vikings head coach Chris Lun set a major milestone by winning his 300th career game on February 21st.

Springbrook

Springbrook finished the regular season as the top school in the 3A/2A Division. Blue Devils head coach Miriam Tesfamikael has done a remarkable job as her team clinched a first-round bye in the 4A North Region II.

Richard Montgomery

Richard Montgomery finished as another one of the top teams in the county as they also clinched a first-round bye in 4A North Region II. Last month, Rockets junior point guard Tavares "Boogie" Vaughn-Cooper reached a career milestone by joining the 1,000-point club.

Published
Harry Lichtman
HARRY LICHTMAN

Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.

Home/Maryland