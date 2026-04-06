Vote: Who is the Maryland Baseball Player of the Week - April 6, 2026

We're now in the month of April, and high school baseball season is already in session. Once again, it's time to answer the question: Who was the Maryland Baseball Player of the Week?

We looked at multiple counties and nominated 14 athletes for games played from March 30-April 5.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Vincent Burakiewicz of Gaithersburg/

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We ask you to check out this week's nominees below.

Voting ends Sunday, April 12, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are the nominees.

Braden Ashburn, Mount St. Joseph

Ashburn, a senior, went 2-for-2 at the plate with three RBIs, two doubles, and three runs in Mount St. Joseph's dominant 18-0 shutout victory over Glenelg Country.

Kaine Simon, La Plata

Simon, a senior, also finished with three RBIs, along with a triple and four RBIs on 3-for-3 batting in La Plata's 15-2 blowout win over Oakdale.

Tyler Ward, Glen Burnie

Ward, a sophomore, also put up three RBIs, as well as two doubles and one run on 2-for-4 hitting in Glen Burnie's 15-6 victory over Sts. Peter & Paul.

Dominic Medile, Severn School

Medile, a senior, posted four RBIs and two runs on 2-for-3 batting in Severn School's 14-0 shutout win over Mount Carmel.

Wilner Vergel-Rivero, Douglass-BAL

Vergel-Rivero, a senior, threw 12 strikeouts in four relief innings in Douglass-BAL's 15-2 blowout victory over Green Street Academy.

Connor Wheeler, St. Michaels

Wheeler, a senior, finished with four RBIS, one home run, two hits, and two runs in St. Michaels' 15-0 shutout win over North Dorchester.

Brandon Toadvine, St. Michaels

In the same game, the sophomore Toadvine was dominant on the mound as he threw 11 strikeouts in all five innings pitched.

Matthew Rosner, Landon

Rosner, a junior, went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs, a home run, and three runs in Landon's 10-0 shutout victory over St. Stephen's & St. Agnes (VA).

Jack Forester, North East

Forester, a junior, went 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs, a home run, and two runs in North East's dominant 27-1 victory over Edgewood.

Johnathan Robinson, Good Counsel

Robinson, a junior, went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with six RBIs, two home runs, three runs in Good Counsel's 18-10 slugfest win over Bishop McNamara.

Drew Bezak, Good Counsel

In the same game, the sophomore Bezak finished with four RBIs, two doubles, and four RBIs on 2-for-3 batting.

Max Schlossman, Whitman

Schlossman, a senior, pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts and one hit allowed in Whitman's 10-0 shutout victory over Wootton.

Lee Gisriel, Sherwood

Gisriel, a senior, took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and struck out 10 batters in Sherwood's 3-0 win over Glenelg.

Jack Gilder, Walter Johnson

Gilder, a senior, launched a go-ahead grand slam in Walter Johnson's 11-7 victory over Bullis.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.