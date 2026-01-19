Vote: Who is the Maryland Boys High School Basketball Player of the Week - Jan. 19, 2026
We're midway through the high school basketball season in Maryland. Starting this week, we're asking you this question: Who was the Maryland high school boys basketball Player of the Week?
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 12 athletes for games played from Jan. 12-18.
We ask you to check out this week's nominees below and cast your vote.
Voting closes Sunday, Jan. 25, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week's nominees.
Keon Scott, Meade
Scott finished with 28 points and eight rebounds in Meade's 61-54 win over South River on Friday. In addition, the junior recorded 23 points in the Mustangs' 74-46 victory over Broadneck.
Dez Ainsworth, Riverdale Baptist
Ainsworth dropped 24 points to lead Riverdale Baptist to a 75-52 win over Prince George's Christian Academy.
Evan Edwards, Georgetown Prep
Edwards, a junior, recorded over 20 points to lift Georgetown Prep over IAC rival Bullis in a 54-49 upset win.
Armani Fowlkes, Blake
Fowlkes finished with a double-double (25 points, 11 rebounds) in Blake's 76-70 victory over Kennedy.
Matthew McKenzie, Takoma Academy
McKenzie had a pair of 25-point performances for Takoma Academy this past week. The junior recorded 24 points against SMCA, and then 25 points vs. Lanham Christian.
Jevon Hawkins, Avalon
Hawkins, a sophomore, erupted with 33 points, five rebounds, and four steals in Avalon's 72-54 win over Calverton.
Max Williams, Whitman
Williams, a junior, dropped 26 points to lead Whitman to a 78-75 victory over fellow Bethesda rival Walter Johnson.
Jonah Wertlieb, Magruder
Wertlieb, a senior, finished with 26 points in Magruder's 73-58 win over Damascus.
Michael Ames, Pocomoke
Ames, a senior, dropped 27 points and went 6-for-10 from three-point range to lead Pocomoke to a 95-66 victory over Snow Hill.
Jamari Rogers, St. Charles
Rogers, a junior, dropped 24 points to lead St. Charles to a 65-46 victory over La Plata.
Ishola Badaki, Boonsboro
Badaki, a junior, finished with 24 points and nine rebounds in Boonsboro's 67-53 win over Brunswick.
Brayden Cespedes, North Hagerstown
Cespedes went all out in defeat, as the junior dropped 32 points in North Hagerstown's 77-73 loss to Thomas Johnson. However, he did lead the Hubs to a 74-70 victory over Linganore and scored 29 points.
Cameron Breighner, Mountain Ridge
Breighner, a senior, made Frostburg proud with 27 points to lead Mountain Ridge to a 72-52 win over Northern Garrett.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of our players featured, regardless of vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a large number of votes - even thousands - and that's okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.