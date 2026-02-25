2026 Montgomery County Boys and Girls Basketball Championship Games Preview
The Montgomery County High School Boys and Girls Basketball Championship Games will take place on Wednesday night. Both games will be played at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Maryland.
Blake and Whitman Will Square Off for the B Title
First off, Blake and Whitman will face off in the Boys Basketball County Championship Game at 5:30 p.m. ET.
Blake (19-2) has had another dominant season and makes its return to the Boys County Championship game. Last year, the Bengals took the county title as they beat Northwest, 79-69, in an overtime thriller.
Blake has been pushing through without star and Maryland commit Baba Oladotun, who has been sidelined due to an ankle injury. However, the Bengals still have tons of offensive weapons, including Armani Fowlkes (15.1 PPG), Christian Kennard (14.2 PPG), and Tahj Martin (12.3 PPG).
Blake's only county loss came against Magruder early in the season. Nevertheless, Desmin Wade's squad looks poised to make a championship run.
Meanwhile, Whitman (19-2) makes its first appearance in the Boys County Championship game. The team always contends under head coacn Chris Lun.
The Vikings feature a couple of top scorers, including junior Max Williams (17.2 PPG) and senior Bobby Zedak (15.9 PPG). Will Shapiro is also up there as one of the top players, averaging 9.3 points per game and leading the team in field goal percentage (49) and assists per game (5.7).
Last season, Whitman made it to the MPSSAA 4A boys basketball state title game, but fell to Laurel 68-53. Can the Vikings redeem themselves this time around?
The Whitman Girls Will Also Battle for a Championshop Against Richard Montgomery
After the boys game, the girls will take the court as Whitman faces Richard Montgomery on their home court at 7:15 p.m. ET.
Whitman (20-0) has been the top girls basketball team in Montgomery County. The Vikings just completed a perfect regular season for the first time in school history. It's a huge accomplishment for Pete Kenah's team.
Whitman has a stacked roster which includes top scorer Raquel James Cruz. There's also an extensive list of seniors including Claire Ramsden, Kathryn Marquardt, Eva Leonhardt, Azra Williams, Bezra Ozcaglayan, Kendley Miller, and Kaylah Tchoufa.
Meanwhile, RM (19-2) is right up there as one of the top teams in the county this season. Michael Oakes' Rockets also make their first appearance in the Girls County Championship game.
RM's top player has been Katie Diao, as the senior and Yale commit has led the team with 20.8 points per game and 10.9 rebounds per game.
This is also the first Montgomery County Girls County Championship game to not feature Clarksburg. The Coyotes had won the last two county titles against Bethesda-Chevy Chase in 2024 and 2025.