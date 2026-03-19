Vote: Who is the Maryland Girls Basketball Player of the Week - March 19, 2026

High school basketball season in Maryland has officially wrapped, as state champions have already been crowned. For the final time this season, who was the Maryland Girls Basketball Player of the Week?

With the championship games having been played, we nominated nine athletes for games played from March 10-18.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Adora Nwude, Bullis.

We ask you to check out this week's nominees and cast your vote below.

Voting closes Wednesday, March 25, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are the nominees.

Kaylah Tchoufa, Whitman

Tchoufa, a senior, registered a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds in Whitman's 51-40 victory over Richard Montgomery for the MPSSAA 4A state championship. She also scored 16 points in the Vikings' 50-38 semifinal win over Flowers.

Katie Diao, Richard Montgomery

Diao finished with an impressive 20 points in Richard Montgomery's state title game loss to Whitman. However, she still played well enough to lift the Rockets to a 57-56 win over Western in the 4A semifinals.

London Elliott, Poly

Elliott, a senior, went off for 24 points and eight steals in Poly's 54-37 victory over Reservoir for the MPSSAA 3A state championship.

Chloe-Theresa Nguena, Reservoir

Nguena, a senior, registered a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds in Reservoir's 48-31 semifinal win over Edgewood.

Brynn Bauer, Manchester Valley

Bauer registered 15 points and six rebounds in Manchester Valley's 46-39 victory over Glenelg for the MPSSAA 2A state championship.

Lilah Kresslein, Manchester Valley

Kresslein, a junior, led the Mavericks with 18 points and three steals in their 55-31 semifinal win over Wicomico.

Stephanie Bunker, Glenelg

Bunker, a junior, dropped 26 points and four three-pointers in Glenelg's 49-32 win over Williamsport in the 4A semifinals. She also led the Gladiators with 16 points in their state title game loss.

Jayden Weaver, Southern-Garrett

Weaver registered 14 points and seven rebounds in Southern-Garrett's 52-46 victory over Pikesville for the MPSSAA 1A state championship. The senior also dropped 17 points in the Rams 63-59 semifinal win over Smithsburg.

Mariah Jones-Bey, Pikesville

Jones-Bey finished with a team-high 15 points and three steals in Pikesville's 67-29 blowout win over SEED School in the 1A semifinals.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.