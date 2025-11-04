Vote: Who is the Maryland High School Football Defensive Player of the Week - Nov. 3, 2025
Here are the candidates for our ninth honoree of 2025.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Messiah Jews of Gilman.
Voting ends Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Linden Barganski, St. Paul’s School
Barganski, a 6-foot, 170-pound sophomore linebacker finished with 10 tackles and intercepted a pass in St. Paul’s 35-6 victory over Boys’ Latin School.
Jeffrey Bell, Chopticon
Bell, a 5-11, 160-pound junior linebacker, finished with 23 tackles (13 solo) in Chopticon’s 33-28 victory over LaPlata.
Xavier Bowie, Williamsport
Bowie, a 5-11, 215-pound defensive linemen, had 11 tackles (seven for loss) and three sacks in Williamsport’s 49-6 victory over Watkins Mill.
Jack Conochan, Calvert
Conochan, a 5-5, 155-pound junior linebacker, had 12 tackles in Calvert’s 13-6 victory over Huntingtown.
Hunter Kelly, Queen Anne’s County
Kelly, a 5-9, 160-pound junior defensive back, had 15 tackles and a sack in Queen Anne’s 33-18 victory over Kent Island.
Justin Kelly, Chopticon
Kelly, a senior cornerback, had 11 tackles and an interception in Chopticon’s win over LaPlata.
Travon Pinkney, Old Mill
Pinkney, a 5-11, 195-pound senior linebacker, finished with 15 tackles in Old Mill’s victory over Glen Burnie.
Declan Rebasti, Fallston
Rebasti, a sophomore, finished with 12 tackles in Fallston’s 21-14 victory over Bohemia Manor.
Zachary Stansburge, Sparrows Point
Stansburge, a 5-11, 200-pound junior linebacker, finished with 16 tackles and a sack in Sparrows Point’s 20-6 victory over Towson.
Brookes Waters, Stephen Decatur
Waters, a senior defensive back, had 11 tackles and a sack in Decatur’s 35-14 victory over Parkside.
