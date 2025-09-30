Vote: Who Is the Maryland High School Football Defensive Player of the Week? - Sept. 29, 2025
Here are the candidates for our fourth Maryland High School Football Defensive Player of the Week honoree of 2025.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Zach Philpott of South River.
Voting ends Oct. 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Evan Alexander, Colonel Richardson
Alexander, a junior linebacker, finished with 11 tackles in Colonel Richardson’s 40-29 victory over Parkside.
Nate Bouffard, Fallston
Bouffard, a 5-foot-10, 160-pound sophomore linebacker, had 15 tackles and a sack in Fallston’s 57-50 victory over Aberdeen.
Xavier Colbert, St. James School
Colbert, a 6-4, 220-pound linebacker, had eight tackles and three sacks in St. James’ 38-14 victory over Wyoming Seminary Prep (Pa.).
Kenard Eubanks, Forest Park
Eubanks, a senior linebacker, finished with 11 tackles in Forest Park’s 32-22 victory over Baltimore City College.
Deleon Otero-Gray, Saint Charles
Otero-Gray, a 6-foot, 175-pound senior linebacker, recorded 11 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in Saint Charles’ 44-0 win over LaPlata.
Carter Hayes, Patuxent
Hayes, a 6-1, 170-pound junior linebacker, had 11 tackles (seven solo) in Patuxent’s 34-31 victory over Northern-Calvert.
Amir Hicks, Paul Laurence Dunbar
Hicks, a junior defensive end, had four sacks (six tackles) in Dunbar’s 50-6 victory over Baltimore Polytechnic Institute.
Corey Hinmon, Snow Hill
Hinmon, a 5-7, 160-pound senior linebacker, finished with 10 tackles and a sack in Snow Hill’s 35-0 victory over Washington.
Matthew Keane, Glenelg
Keane, a 6-foot, 200-pound senior defensive linemen, recorded four sacks (six tackles) and a forced fumble in Glenelg’s 42-14 victory over Marriotts Ridge.
Isaiah McWhorter, Leonardtown
McWhorter, a 6-3, 200-pound linemen, finished with 13 tackles and a sack in Leonardtown’s 14-6 victory over Maurice J. McDonough.
Cole Mosier, Loyola Blakefield
Mosier, a 6-1, 220-pound senior linebacker, had 15 tackles (four for loss) in Loyola’s 33-16 victory over Concordia Prep.
William Payne, Gwynn Park
Payne, a 6-foot, 210-pound senior linebacker, had four sacks (seven tackles) in Gwynn Park’s 33-28 victory over Largo.
Greg Proud, South River
Proud, a 5-9, 170-pound senior defensive back, finished with 10 tackles in South River’s 19-14 victory over Urbana.
