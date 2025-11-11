Vote: Who is the Maryland High School Football Offensive Player of the Week - Nov. 11, 2025
Here are the candidates for our 10th Maryland High School Football Offensive Player of the Week honoree of 2025.
Congratulation to last week's winner: Ben Raines of South River.
Voting ends Nov. 16 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Andrew Adams, Guilford Park
Adams, a 5-foot-6, 145-pound junior wide receiver, had five receptions for 153 yards in Guilford Park’s 48-0 win over Chopticon in a Maryland Class 3A South Region opening round contest.
Abi Archibong, Fallston
Archibong, a freshman running back, had 25 carries for 301 yards and five touchdows in Fallston’s 35-14 victory over Harford Tech in Maryland Class 2A/1A North Region first round game.
Amari Baynard, Queen Anne’s County
Baynard, a 6-5, 190-pound senior wide receiver caught three passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns in Queen Anne’s County’s 52-20 win over Southern-Anne Arundel in a Maryland Class 2A/1A East Region first round game.
Khiante Bible, Allegany
Bible, a 5-10, 190-pound sophomore running back, had 10 carries for 189 yards and five touchdowns in Allegany’s 49-19 victory over Clear Spring in a Maryland Class 1A West Region opening round match.
El’lias Clark, Washington
Clark, a 5-10, 165-pound junior running back, had 28 carries for 193 yards and two touchdowns in Washington’s 22-8 victory over Snow Hill in a Maryland Class 1A East Region first round game.
Cameron Durbin, Aberdeen
Durbin, a 5-8, 180-pound senior running back rushed 20 times for 182 yards and three touchdowns in Aberdeen’s 28-25 victory over Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in a Maryland Class 3A North Region first round contest.
Amir Elder, Oxon Hill
Elder, a 6-foot, 170-pound junior quarterback, finished 10-of-14 for 311 yards and five touchdowns in Oxon Hill’s 72-6 win over Albert Einstein in a Maryland Class 4A/3A South Region opening round contest.
Ziaire Mays, John F. Kennedy
Mays, a 5-8, 160-pound senior quarterback, went 11-of-12 for 270 yards and four touchdowns in Kennedy’s 50-8 victory over Walt Whitman in a Maryland Class 4A/3A South Region first round match.
D’eor Ray, Oxon Hill
Ray, a 5-11, 175-pound junior wide receiver, had four catches for 125 yards and three touchdowns in Oxon Hill’s victory over Albert Einstein in a Maryland Class 4A/3A South Region opening round contest.
A’Yar Reed-Wright, Guilford Park
Reed-Wright, a 5-11, 190-pound junior quarterback, completed 13-of-21 for 263 yards and a touchdown in Guilford Park’s 48-0 win over Chopticon in a Maryland Class 3A South Region first round game.
Dominic Rivera, Northern-Calvert
Rivera, a 5-10, 160-pound sophomore wide receiver, finished with three receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns in Northern’s 56-13 win over Thomas Stone in a Maryland Class 2A South Region opening round contest.
Colton Starlings, Queen Anne’s County
Starlings, a 6-3, 190-pound sophomore quarterback, completed nine-of-13 passes for 335 yards and four touchdowns in Queen Anne’s County’s win over Southern-Anne Arundel in a Maryland Class 2A/1A East Region opening round game.
Jadereon Thompson, Queen Anne’s County
Thompson, a. 5-9, 160-pound junior wide receiver , caught three passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns in Queen Anne’s victory over Southern-Anne Arundel in a Maryland Class 2A/1A East Region first round match.
Jayden Vongprachanh-Nelson, Northwest
Vongprachanh-Nelson, a 6-2, 175-pound senior quarterback, went 16-for-22 for 276 yards and four touchdowns in Northwest’s 45-7 victory over Walter Johnson in a Maryland Class 4A West Region first round contest.
Sean Watts, Green Street Academy
Watts, a 5-6, 150-pound senior running back, had 15 carries for 207 yards and two touchdowns in Green Street’s 44-6 victory over Benjamin Franklin in a Maryland Class 1A South Region first round game.
