Vote: Who is the Maryland High School Football Offensive Player of the Week? - Oct. 27, 2025
Here are the candidates for our eighth honoree of 2025. Voting ends Nov. 2 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Tyler Bell of Atholton.
Here are this week's nominees. Voting ends Nov. 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Alijah Bah, Paint Branch
Bah, a 5-foot-9, 175-pound junior running back, had 25 carries for 233 yards and two touchdowns in Paint Branch’s 20-7 victory over James Hubert Blake.
Amir Belton, Largo
Belton, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound sophomore wide receiver, had three catches for 129 yards a touchdown in Largo’s 46-6 victory over Surrattsville.
Ty Bussard, Severn School
Bussard, a 6-1, 190-pound senior quarterback, completed 22-of-27 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns in Severn’s 28-15 victory over Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
Joshua Davies, Saint James School
Davies, a 5-5, 185-pound junior running back, finished with 15 carries for 160 yards and two touchdowns in Saint James’ 59-21 victory over Potomac School (Va.).
Xander Dowell, South River
Dowell, a 5-10, 175-pound senior wide receiver, had six receptions for 127 yards and three touchdowns in South River’s win over Chesapeake-Anne Arundel.
Jack Fowler, Severn School
Fowler, a 6-1, 185-pound senior wide receiver, had five catches for 144 yards and a touchdown in Severn’s win over Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
Jaylen Garcia, Richard Montgomery
Garcia, a 5-7, 150-pound senior wide receiver, had eight receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown in Richard Montgomery’s 27-26 win over Rockville.
Kodi Gardner, Charles H. Flowers
Gardner, a 5-10, 185-pound junior running back, had 16 carries for 184 yards and four touchdowns in Flowers’ 35-7 victory over Potomac.
Jayden Harvin, Edgewood
Harvin, a 5-9, 165-pound senior running back, had nine carries for 128 yards and two touchdowns in Edgewood’s 50-6 victory over Fallston.
Jaden McDuffie, South River
McDuffie, a senior wide receiver committed to Northwestern University, finished with six catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns in South River’s victory over Chesapeake-Anne Arundel.
Kyle Mumford, Stephen Decatur
Mumford, a 5-8, 170-pound junior running back, had 15 carries for 137 yards and a touchdown in Stephen Decatur’s 35-0 win over Kent Island.
Ben Raines, South River
Raines, a 6-3, 220-pound senior quarterback, completed 14-of-22 passes for 311 yards and five touchdowns in South River’s 42-13 victory over Chesapeake-Anne Arundel.
Brady Walls, Easton
Walls, a 6-4, 195-pound junior quarterback, went 23-of-27 passes for 250 yards and four touchdowns in Easton’s 28-21 victory over Wicomico.
Dylan Webster, Richard Montgomery
Webster, a 5-11, 180-pound senior quarterback, went 16-of-29 for 304 yards and four touchdowns in Richard Montgomery’s 27-26 victory over Rockville.
Mi’cah Williams, Milford Mill Academy
Williams, a 6-2, 190-pound senior quarterback, completed 13-of-17 for 242 yards and three touchdowns in Milford Mill’s 48-12 victory over Randallstown.
Gerard Woods, Richard Montgomery
Woods, a 5-10, 155-pound senior wide out, had six catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns in Richard Montgomery’s win over Rockville.
Cordell Young, Eleanor Roosevelt
Young, a 5-10, 190-pound junior running back, had 13 carries for 173 yards and two touchdowns in Roosevelt’s 35-0 victory over Laurel.
