Vote: Who is the Maryland High School Football Offensive Player of the Week? - Sept. 16, 2025
Another week of Maryland high school football has produced a new set of top performances to consider for Maryland High School Football Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Josh Squires of Dulaney.
Here are this week's nominees. Voting ends Sept. 21, 2025 at 11:59 p.m.
Jordan Dailey, Atholton
Dailey, a 6-foot, 175-pound junior wide receiver, caught four passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns in Atholton’s 34-26 win over Wilde Lake.
Tyler Bell, Atholton
Bell, a 5-11, 185-pound senior quarterback, completed nine-of-13 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 57 yards and another score in Atholton’s victory over Wilde Lake.
Ty Bussard, Severn School
Bussard, a 6-2, 195-pound senior quarterback, completed 20-of-28 passes for 286 yards and six touchdowns in Severn’s 56-20 win over Saint John’s Catholic Prep.
El’lias Clark, Washington
Clark, a 5-10, 165-pound sophomore running back, had 25 carries for 126 yards in Washington’s 16-6 victory over North East.
Gabe Eisler, Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Eisler, a 6-foot, 190-pound running back, had 14 carries for 165 yards and four touchdowns in Bethesda’s 50-12 victory over Montgomery Blair.
Jack Fowler, Severn School
Fowler, a 6-1, 185-pound senior wide receiver, caught five passes for 115 yards and a touchdown in Severn’s victory over Saint John’s Catholic Prep.
Hunter Humphries, Winston Churchill
The junior Humphries (6-2, 190) completed 13-of-17 passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns in Churchill’s 28-21 victory over Northwest.
Anthony Jackson, Hubert Blake
Jackson, a 5-9, 165-pound wide receiver, had three catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns in Blake’s 49-14 victory over Walt Whitman.
Jamari Myers, Fairmont Heights
Myers, a 5-8, 145-pound senior quarterback, completed 12-of-17 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns in Fairmont Heights’ 31-0 win over Frederick Douglass-Baltimore.
Dejuan Nelson, Milford Mill Academy
The 5-foot-7, 160-pound running back had 14 carries for 114 yards and a touchdown in Milford’s 36-13 win over Broadneck.
Bradly Matthews, Linganore
Matthews, a Georgetown University commit, had 22 carries for 158 yards and two scores in Linganore’s 42-6 victory over Meade.
Ivan Richardson, Fairmont Heights
Richardson, a 6-1, 155-pound senior wide receiver, had six catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns in Fairmont Heights’ victory over Frederick Douglass-Baltimore.
DeRodney Smith, Queen Anne’s
Smith, a 5-11, 175-pound senior running back had 16 carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns in Queen Anne’s 18-12 victory over North Caroline.
Naseem Tention, Arundel
Tention, a 5-10, 185-pound senior running back had 22 carries for 263 yards and three touchdowns in Arundel’s 49-14 victory over Severn Run.
Jayden Willis, Saint Charles
The senior Willis (6-4, 205), finished 11-of-15 for 228 yards and three touchdowns in Saint Charles’ 42-3 victory over Chopticon.
