Vote: Who should be the Maryland Boys High School Lacrosse Player of the Week? (5/20/2025)
Who was the Maryland Boys Lacrosse Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Maryland and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Mason Machiran of Marriotts Ridge.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, May 25. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Peyton Forte, Calvert Hall
Forte, a senior attack who will play for Navy next spring, finished with four goals and an assist in Calvert Hall’s 10-9 overtime win over Archbishop Spalding in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference title game.
Keegan Green, Kent Island
Green, a senior attack headed to Frostburg State University, scored three goals in Kent Island’s 12-8 victory over Glenelg in the Maryland Class 2A state semifinals.
Max Kosmides, Towson
Kosmides, a junior midfielder, scored three goals in Towson’s 8-3 victory over Marriotts Ridge in the Maryland Class 3A state semifinals.
Jackson Mitchell, Calvert Hall College
Mitchell, a senior midfielder bound to St. Joseph’s University, finished with two goals and an assist, scoring the game-winner in overtime as Calvert Hall defeated Archbishop Spalding in the MIAA A Conference championship game.
Brady Mollot, Archbishop Spadling
Mollot, a junior attack committed to the University of Maryland, had a goal and five assists in Spalding’s victory over Boys’ Latin in the MIAA A Conference semifinals.
Jaden Riley, Fallston
Riley, a senior attack who’s committed to Anderson University, accounted for 10 points (five goals and five assists) as Fallston defeated Cambridge-South Dorchester (18-1) in the Maryland Class 1A state quarterfinals and Liberty (17-3) in the semifinals.
Wyatt Shaw, Broadneck
Shaw, a junior who’s committed to Harvard University, finished with three goals in Broadneck’s victory over North County in the Maryland Class 4A state semifinals.
Ian Swartzendruber, Fallston
Swartzendruber, a senior midfielder, had five goals and an assist in Fallston’s 17-3 win over Liberty in the Maryland Class 1A state semifinals and three goals in a 18-1 win over Cambridge-South Dorchester in the quarterfinals.
Alex Tyler, Towson
Tyler, a senior attack headed to Frostburg State University, finished with two goals and two assists in Towson’s win over Marriotts Ridge in the Maryland Class 3A state semifinals.
Noah Zimmerman, Saints Peter & Paul
Zimmerman, a senior attack, scored five goals in Saints Peter & Paul’s 11-9 win over Archbishop Curley in the MIAA B Conference championship game.