Vote: Who should be the Maryland Girls Flag Football Player of the Week? - Oct. 27, 2025
Week 8 of Maryland high school flag football season has ended, as there were once again standout performers across the Old Line State. Most schools have already wrapped up their regular seasons as we get closer to the playoffs.
Here are High School on SI's Maryland Girls Flag Football Players of the Week from Oct. 20-25. Scroll down to read about this week's list and cast your vote below.
Aysia Jones-Robinson, Clarksburg
Jones-Robinson put up two incredible performances in Clarksburg's final two games of the regular season. In the Coyotes' 40-13 victory over Wheaton, she had three touchdowns, threw for over 240 yards, and had a pick-six. Then in the team's 42-0 shutout win over Paint Branch, she threw six touchdown passes.
Destiny Turner, Clarksburg
Turner also stepped up in Clarksburg's blowout win over Wheaton, as she hauled in five receptions for two touchdowns and 140 receiving yards. She also finished with three touchdown catches in the Paint Branch game.
McKenna Long, Thomas Johnson
Long threw two touchdown passes in Thomas Johnson's 20-0 shutout win over Sherwood.
Genesis King, Thomas Johnson
In the same game, King hauled in two touchdown catches, one from Lily Strawn and one from Me'Lani Yutuc.
Da'Myra Wallace, Frederick
In Frederick's 12-0 victory over Oakdale, Wallace completed 14 of 19 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns. She then threw another TD pass with 45 seconds left in the Cadets' 8-0 win over Thomas Johnson.
Kessey Panou-Kwadjambou, Frederick
Panou-Kwadjambou deslivered a dominant defensive performance in Frederick's 8-0 win over Thomas Johnson in the annual Intra-City Championship. She recorded a school-record seven sacks, including the game-deciding safety with under four minutes remaining.
Natalie Kelley, Wise
Kelley finished with three touchdowns, 150-plus rushing yards, and 75 receiving yards in WIse's 38-0 shutout win over Parkdale.
Lucia Siracusano, Northern
Siracusano had one of her best performances of the season by throwing five touchdowns passes and running for one score in Northern's 42-0 shutout victory over Thomas Stone.
Payton Wallace, Damascus
In Damascus' 26-6 win over Walter Johnson, Wallace went 19-of-26 for 196 passing yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 22 yards and one score. Then in the Swarmin' Hornets' 28-0 shutout victory over Wootton, she completed 20-of-23 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns.
Caryss Canda, Damascus
In both of Damascus' blowout wins combined, Canda finished with 20 receptions on 21 targets for 201 yards and three touchdowns.
Madison Mallory, Eleanor Roosevelt
Mallory finished with five total touchdowns and 228 receiving yards in Eleanor Roosevelt's two shutout wins last week. The Raiders beat Northwestern 47-0 and then Bladensburg 30-0.
Camille Brandon, Eleanor Roosevelt
Also in those two shutout wins, Brandon completed 16 passes for 305 yards, and had two rushing touchdowns, one for 75 yards and one 40 yards.
