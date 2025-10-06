Vote: Who Should Be the Maryland Girls Flag Football Player of the Week? - Oct. 6, 2025
Week 5 of Maryland high school flag football action has ended, as there were once again standout performers throughout the Old Line State.
Here are High School on SI's Maryland Girls Flag Football Player of the Week nominees for Sept. 29-Oct. 4. Scroll down to read about this week's list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Kamari Minor of Wise,
Cara Farr, Sherwood
Farr finished with three passing touchdowns in Sherwood's 32-0 shutout victory over Springbrook.
Courtney Payne, Sherwood
Payne contributed to the Warriors' shutout win over the Blue Devils with a pick-six.
Melanie Payne, Sherwood
Payne also recorded a pick-six in Sherwood's shutout victory.
Olivia Dingle, Rockville
Dingle continued her stellar season in Rockville's two wins over Richard Montgomery and Einstein. Across two games, she had six rushes for 90 yards and two touchdowns, six catches for 26 yards, 10 tackles, two passes defended, and two interceptions.
Lucia Siracusano, Northern
Siracusano had a standout performance in Northern's 25-0 victory over Calvert. She threw four touchdowns, ran in an extra point, and pulled a big flag on 3rd and goal on defense.
Maya Robinson, Frederick
Robinson shined even in defeat as Frederick fell to Linganore 19-13. She set a single-game record with 10 receptions for 165 receiving yards.
