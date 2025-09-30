Vote: Who Should Be the Maryland Girls Flag Football Player of the Week? - Sept. 29, 2025
Week 4 of Maryland high school flag football action has ended, as there were once again standout performers throughout the Old Line State.
Here are High School on SI's Maryland High School Flag Football Player of the Week nominees for Sept. 22-25. Scroll down to read about this week's list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jordyn Summers of Frederick
Please feel free to send nominees for next week's poll to hslichtman@aol.com. Voting ends Oct. 5, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Da'Myra Wallace, Frederick
Wallace, the two-time POTW, once again lit up the gridiron in Frederick's 25-6 victory over Middletown. She rushed for 78 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries. Wallace also added 177 passing yards and a score on 9-of-24 attempts.
Maya Robinson, Frederick
Robinson was once again Wallace's top target in the Cadets' win as mentioned above. She hauled in five catches for 115 yards, including a touchdown reception and a successful conversion. Robinson is now averaging more than 100 receiving yards per game.
Avery Walder, Urbana
Walder hauled in three touchdown catches and an interception in Urbana's 26-6 blowout win over Linganore.
Audrey Newton, Urbana
Newton completed 20-of-31 passes for 173 yards and four touchdowns in the Hawks' victory over Linganore.
Olivia Dingle, Rockville
Dingle played very well defensively in Rockville's 18-0 win over Blair. She finished with four passes defended, two interceptions with 53 return yards and one touchdown. On the pick six, she fought through a brutal hold to get to open field. Offensively, she had five carries for 27 yards and two catches for nine yards.
Rayne Key, Lackey
Key threw three touchdown passes in Lackey's 18-0 shutout win over Huntingtown.
Kamari Minor, Wise
Minor finished with two interceptions, including a pick six, in Wise's 26-0 shutout victory over Laurel.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.