Vote: Who should be the Maryland high school baseball Player of the Week? (4/7/2025)
April is here, and Maryland's high school baseball season is still in session. This also means it's time for you to once again vote for the Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Wells Twining of Whitman
Voting closes Sunday, April 13, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll.
Here are this week's nominees:
Aaron Moss, C.H. Flowers
Moss, a senior, finished with four RBIs, a double, and two runs scored on 2-for-4 batting in Flowers' 17-1 blowout victory over Northwestern.
Jonathan Davis, C.H. Flowers
Davis, a senior and teammate of Moss, went 4-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs, four runs scored, and two doubles in the Jaguars' 30-8 blowout win over Laurel.
Bryce Palms, DeMatha
The senior and Youngstown State commit pitched 5.2 innings and struck out 10 batters in DeMatha's 7-0 shutout win over Bishop McNamara.
Isaac Blinkoff, Blake
Blinkoff, a sophomore, contributed to Blake's dominant 37-0 victory over Watkins Mill by going 5-for-7 at the plate with six RBIs, a double, a triple, and four runs scored.
Sammy Berman, Whitman
The senior and Maryland commit finished with five RBIs, a double, and two runs scored on two hits at the plate in Whitman's 13-1 blowout win over Blair.
Jack Young, Bowie
Young, a junior, went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with four RBIs, a double, a triple, and two runs scored in Bowie's 8-1 victory over Bladensburg. He also had eight strikeouts in the team's 17-0 shutout win over Parkdale.
John Burke, Eleanor Roosevelt
Burke, a sophomore, was dominant on the mound by tossing 11 strikeouts through five innings in Eleanor Roosevelt's 20-1 blowout victory over Suitland.
Wells Twining, Whitman
The senior and UMBC commit was remarkable even in defeat, as he pitched six innings and struck out 11 batters in the Vikings' 4-2 loss to B-CC.
Owen Singer, Churchill
Singer, a senior and Marymount commit, went all seven innings and struck out 11 in Churchill's heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Blair.
Jack Walls, Colonel Richardson
Walls, a junior, finished with four RBIs, a home run, a double, and three runs scored on 3-for-3 batting, along with three strikeouts on the mound in Colonel Richardson's 16-4 blowout win over North Dorchester.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App