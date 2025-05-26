Vote: Who should be the Maryland high school baseball Player of the Week? (5/26/2025)
For the final time this spring, who was the Maryland high school baseball Player of the Week?
The state championship games have wrapped up, and a handful of schools have been crowned as baseball state champions. This postseason featured plenty of great performances from the top players in the Old Line State.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Matt Strahan of Magruder
Voting ends Sunday, June 1, at 11:59 pm. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's Player of the Year poll.
Shaun Rudick, Walter Johnson
Rudick, a senior and Stevenson commit, went 3-for-4 at the plate and hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to lift Walter Johnson over Urbana 7-6 for the MPSSAA 4A baseball state championship.
Nolan Ross, Walter Johnson
The senior and Dickinson commit finished his incredible season with a bang. He tossed 13 strikeouts and allowed no runs in six innings pitched in the Wildcats' 10-0 shutout win over Reservoir in the 4A state semifinals.
Jaiden Sarita, Sherwood
Sarita, a sophomore, registered two hits and four RBIs at the plate in Sherwood's 8-3 victory over Chopticon for the MPSSAA 3A baseball state championship, their fourth in five years.
Bryce Sheahin, Sherwood
Sheahin, a senior and Shepherd commit, pitched a complete game shutout and struck out six batters in the Warriors' 4-0 win over Chesapeake in the 3A state semifinals.
Trevor Robbins, Huntingtown
Robbins, a senior and Immaculata commit, pitched a complete game shutout on the mound and recorded two hits at the plate in Huntingtown's 1-0 win over Parkside for the MPSSAA 2A baseball state title.
Liam Buck, Allegany
Buck, a freshman, hit a go-ahead two-RBI single in Allegany's 6-2 victory over St. Michaels to claim the MPSSAA 1A baseball state title.
Billy Swaney, Urbana
Swaney, a junior, recorded three hits at the plate with two RBIs and a double in Urbana's 9-7 win over Broadneck in the 4A state semifinals.
Logan Carver, Chopticon
Carver, a senior and Penn State York commit, launched a two-run homer in Chopticon's 4-1 victory over Oakdale in the 3A state semifinals.
Tanner Trudeau, Parkside
Trudeau, a junior, pitched all seven innings on the mound and registered two RBIs at the plate in Parkside's 5-2 win over North Harford in in the 2A state semifinals.
Connor Wheeler, St. Michaels
Wheeler, a junior, drove in two runs and stole a base on 1-for-3 hitting in St. Michaels' 4-3 win over Pikesville in the 1A state semifinals.
