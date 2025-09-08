High School

Vote: Who should be the Maryland High School Flag Football Player of the Week? -Sept. 8, 2025

Here a seven nominees for your voting consideration

Harry Lichtman

Clarksburg flag football players celebrate their victory over Boonsboro after the finals of Maryland's first girls flag football state championship, hosted by the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
The Maryland high school girls flag football season began last Wednesday, as there were many standout performers across the Old Line State.

Here are High School on SI's Maryland High School Flag Football Player of the Week nominees for Sept. 3. Scroll down to read about this week's list and cast your vote in the poll below.

Voting remains open until Sunday, Sept. 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in the following week's Maryland Flag Football Player of the Week post.

Please feel free to nominate nominees for next week's poll to hslichtman@aol.com.

Erica Kouame, Watkins Mill

Kouame, a junior running back/wide receiver/safety, had an electric performance with seven carries for 229 yards, four touchdowns, and two flag pulls in Watkins Mill's 40-7 blowout win over Northwood.

Da'Myra Wallace, Frederick

Wallace, a junior quarterback, threw three touchdown passes and had a rushing touchdown in Frederick's 27-0 shutout win over Brunswick.

Cara Farr, Sherwood

Farr, a junior quarterback, finished with a passing touchdown and two rushing touchdowns in Sherwood's 38-0 shutout victory over Wootton.

Courtney Payne, Sherwood

Payne, a junior, checked in with two touchdowns on offense and a pick-six on defense in the Warriors' 38-0 shutout win over the Patriots.

Lucia Siracusano, Northern

Siracusano, a senior quarterback, threw four touchdown passes in Northern's 28-0 shutout victory over Lackey.

Aysia Jones Robinson, Clarksburg

Jones Robinson tossed four touchdown passes and an interception in a 34-19 rout of Whitman

Alex Blauer, Clarksburg 

Blauer racked up over 70 yards receiving and had a pair of touchdown catches

