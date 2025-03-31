Vote: Who should be the Maryland high school softball Player of the Week? (3/31/2025)
The 2025 Maryland high school softball season is underway and we're tracking the top performances each week and highlighting them for you in our weekly Plyer of the Week poll.
The winner will be announced in next week's poll. Voting ends Sunday, April 6, at 11:59 pm. PT.
Kylee Bergman, Bohemia Manor
Bergman, a senior and Salisbury commit, went 4-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs, two doubles, and a home run in Bohemia Manor's 14-4 victory over Perryville.
Ja'dyn Muldrow, City College
Muldrow, a senior, contributed to City College's dominant 28-6 victory over ACACE with four RBIs, a double, and a triple on 4-for-4 hitting.
Ally Underwood, Fallston
Underwood, a junior, finished with three RBIs and two doubles on 3-for-3 hitting, as well as a strikeout on the mound in Fallston's 16-3 win over Elkton.
Shiloh Wall, Harford Tech
The senior and McDaniel commit pitched all seven innings and struck out 14 batters in Harford Tech's 11-3 victory over Edgewood.
Miranda Twigg, Northern
Twigg, a senior, pitched five shutout innings and struck out 12 batters, and went 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs and a double in Northern's 19-0 win over Thomas Stone.
Evelyn Colby, Harford Tech
The sophomore finished with five RBIs and two doubles on 3-for-4 batting in Harford Tech's 20-1 blowout win over Aberdeen.
Abby Koenig, Walter Johnson
Koenig, a sophomore, finished with four RBIs and a sacrifice fly on 2-for-3 hitting in Walter Johnson's 20-3 victory over Churchill.
Kendra Miller, C. Milton Wright
Miller, a senior and CCBC Catonsville commit, went 3-for-5 at the plate with five RBIs and two doubles in C. Milton's Wright's close 14-13 win over North Harford.
Kennedy Woodruff, Oxon Hill
Woodruff, a senior and Syracuse signee, finished with five RBIs and two homers on 3-for-4 batting in Oxon Hill's dominant 31-5 win over Crossland.
Cassidy Hickman, Holly Grove Christian
Hickman, a junior, went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, six runs, and a home run in Holly Grove Christian's 33-1 blowout victory over Salisbury Christian.
