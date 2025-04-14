Vote: Who should be the Maryland high school softball Player of the Week? (4/14/2025)
Each week, High School on SI scours the state of Maryland and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Bryanna Williams of Clarksburg
Voting closes Sunday, April 20, at 11:59 pm. PT. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll.
Mia Forseter, Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School
Forseter, a junior, pitched a five-inning no-hitter and struck out 12 batters in CESJDS' 12-0 shutout win over Sandy Spring. Earlier in the week, she had five strikeouts in two no-hit innings, and went 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run, a double, two RBIs, three runs scored, and two stolen bases in the Lions' 19-1 win vs. Don Bosco.
Maggie King, Churchill
The senior and George Washington commit reached the 100 K milestone in Churchill's 6-1 loss to Damascus. She now has 103 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched this season.
Alina Bonior, Walter Johnson
Bonior, a junior, drove in five runs on two hits in Walter Johnson's 17-7 win over Richard Montgomery. She hit an inside-the-park home run in the fifth inning, scoring three runs.
Kennedy Woodruff, Oxon Hill
The senior and USC commit contributed to Oxon Hill's dominant 43-0 shutout victory over Potomac on both sides. At the plate, Woodruff went 4-for-6 with five RBIs, two home runs, two doubles, and five runs scored. On the mound, she recorded nine strikeout through three no-hit innings.
Sydney Carter, Oxon Hill
Carter, a senior, also played a major role in the Clippers' 43-0 shutout over Potomac. She recorded seven RBIs and two home runs on three hits.
Madison McGinnis, Decatur
McGinnis, a senior, pitched seven full innings and struck out 11 batters in Decatur's 7-2 victory over Easton. She also tallied two RBIs in the Seahawks' 12-0 victory over Wicomico.
Gabby Encinas, Clarksburg
The senior went 3-for-3 with five RBIs, two doubles, and a run scored in Clarksburg's 16-0 shutout win over Gaithersburg.
Abby Marmen, Fallston
Marmen, a junior, contributed to Fallston's 22-0 win over Aberdeen with five RBIs, a homer, a double, and three runs scored on 3-for-3 hitting.
Taylor Smith, Catoctin
The senior and Virginia commit was electric on the mound with 13 strikeouts in five innings in Catoctin's 12-1 victory over Boonsboro.
Lyla Wescoat, Bohemia Manor
Wescoat, a sophomore, recorded a remarkable 16 strikeouts in seven innings, along with an RBI in Bohemia Manor's 10-5 victory over Harford Tech.
