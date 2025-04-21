Vote: Who should be the Maryland high school softball Player of the Week? (4/21/2025)
Congratulations to last week's winner: Mia Forseter of Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School
Lyla Wescoat, Bohemia Manor
Wescoat, a sophomore, went 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs and two doubles, and struck out seven batters through four innings in Bohemia Manor's 18-1 blowout win over Elkton. She also recorded three RBIs and two doubles at the plate, and 14 strikeouts on the mound in the Eagles' 13-3 win over Elkton a day later, followed by two RBIs and 11 strikeouts in the team's 15-1 win over North Harford.
Kassidy Kreitz, Catoctin
The junior went a perfect 3-for-3 with four RBIs and a home run in Catoctin's 14-0 shutout win over Smithsburg.
Presley McGinty, Northeast
McGinty, a junior, was electric on the mound by pitching a complete game shutout and striking out 16 batters in Northeast's 6-0 shutout victory over Sparrows Point.
Olivia Hutchins, La Plata
Hutchins, a senior, went 3-for-5 at the plate with four RBIs, a double, and a triple in La Plata's 14-5 win over Lackey.
Lily Baldwin, Patterson Mill
Baldwin, a senior, finished with four RBIs and two triples on two hits in Patterson Mill's 8-1 victory over Fallston. She also recorded two RBIs in PM's 11-1 win over Century.
Jasmine Kline, Francis Scott Key
Kline, a senior, went 2-for-3 at the plate with four RBIs and a home run, and tossed a remarkable 19 strikeouts through all seven innings on the mound in FSK's 6-0 victory over Brunswick. She then recorded 16 strikeouts in the Eagles' 10-0 shutout win over Frederick.
Shiloh Wall, Harford Tech
Wall, a senior and McDaniel commit, went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs and a double, and tossed 13 strikeouts through five innings in Harford Tech's 19-0 shutout win over Elkton.
Emily Hildt, John Carroll
Hildt, a sophomore, finished with five RBIs and a triple on 4-for-4 batting in John Carroll's dominant 28-0 shutout victory over Mercy.
Taylor Codi, Archbishop Spalding
Codi, a junior, contributed to Archbishop Spalding's 23-5 blowout win over Mercy with five RBIs and a double on 4-for-4 batting.
Claire Radford, Leonardtown
The senior and USC commit was dominant on the mound by striking out 15 batters through all seven innings in Leonardtown's 2-1 win over Archbishop Spalding.
