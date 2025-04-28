Vote: Who should be the Maryland high school softball Player of the Week? (4/28/2025)

High School

Who was the Maryland high school softball Player of the Week last week?

Each week, High School on SI scours the state and compiles the top performances from the previous week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Emily Hildt of John Carroll

Voting ends Sunday, May 4, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll.

Bryanna Williams, Clarksburg

Williams, a sophomore and previous winner of this poll, tossed nine strikeouts on the mound and hit four RBIs, including a two-run home run, in Clarksburg's 6-5 victory over Walter Johnson.

Gabby Encinas, Clarksburg

Encinas, a senior and Frostburg State commit, went 4-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs, a home run, and three runs scored, and also tossed eight strikeouts through five innings in the Coyotes' 20-1 blowout victory over Einstein.

Aislinn Sell, Damascus

Sell, a freshman, tossed 12 strikeouts through all seven innings in Damascus' 11-2 win over Walter Johnson.

Kailyn Sheahin, Damascus

Sheahin, a junior, went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and a home run in the same contest, where the Swarmin' Hornets crushed the Wildcats 11-2.

Keira Thompson, City College

Thompson, a sophomore, finished with four RBIs, a home run, and a double on 2-for-2 batting in City College's 15-5 victory over Merganthaler Vo-Tech

Audrey March, Patterson Mill

March, a senior, finished with three RBIs, a double, and a triple on 2-for-2 batting in Patterson Mill's 17-1 blowout win over Aberdeen.

Kennedy Woodruff, Oxon Hill

Woodruff, another previous winner in this poll, was electric in Oxon Hill's 24-0 beatdown against Douglass. The senior and Syracuse commit went 4-for-4 with four RBIs, two home runs, a triple, and four runs scored, along with nine strikeouts and no hits allowed in three innings pitched.

Emily Hildt, John Carroll

Hildt, last week's winner of the poll, continues to be a highlight this season. The sophomore finished with five RBIs, a homer, a double, and two runs scored on 3-for-5 batting in John Carroll's 15-6 win over Catholic.

Jordyn Greever, Huntingtown

Greever, a senior and Frostburg State commit, pitched a five-inning no-hitter and struck out 15 batters in Huntingtown's 15-0 shutout win over North Point.

Taylor Smith, Catoctin

Smith, a multi-time nominee in this poll, struck out 15 batters in seven innings in Catoctin's 2-0 shutout win over Boonsboro.

